SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Brown is a defense industry executive with over 20 years of experience building and leading teams of Information Warfare and Deception professionals to support US military and Intelligence Community missions. As a US Army Information Warfare officer assigned to 1st Information Operations Command and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), he developed and led campaigns to deceive adversaries, disrupt their communication networks, and manipulate their decision-making processes while defeating hostile intelligence collection efforts. He also established one of the US military's first offensive cyber units. For the past 13 years as a defense industry executive, Boyd has led multimillion-dollar government contracts for Booz Allen Hamilton and Lexington Solutions Group, providing Deception, Information Warfare and Intelligence-related support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, USSOCOM, US Army Cyber Command, and other US military and intelligence elements around the world.

Defense Industry Executive Boyd Brown Joins TrapX Security As Deception Strategy Officer

Boyd joins TrapX Security as our Deception Strategy Officer, focused on helping clients to develop comprehensive deception strategies using TrapX's DeceptionGrid solution to deceive, detect and defeat advanced cyber attackers.

"The use of advanced Deception techniques to secure data and divert attackers away from high value assets was historically limited to military and Intelligence organizations due to the labor, resource intensive, and limited nature of virtualized / high interaction deception decoy systems. The introduction of emulation technology and automation has revolutionized the market, allowing enterprises to adopt advanced deception techniques at very low costs and no overhead."

As TrapX's Deception Strategy Officer Boyd will have a critical role in working with our customers to adapt advanced deception-based data obfuscation, attacker diversion and data protection best practices originally perfected by military and Intelligence services to the commercial space.

According to Gartner, "Deception tools force a paradigm shift by approaching threat detection as a 'right data' problem, rather than a 'big data' problem like SIEM, UEBA, or NTA vendors posit." Gartner also recommended to security and risk management leaders to "Include deception tools as an alternative in any threat detection initiative, as a main tool for small and midsize enterprises or as a complement to other approaches. At the very least, deception tools will offer high-quality alerts via an easy-to-manage ecosystem of simple landmines that nobody is supposed to touch." - Gartner, Improve Your Threat Detection Function With Deception Technologies, Gorka Sadowski et al., 27 March 2019.

