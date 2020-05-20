Defense Innovation Unit Selects Google Cloud to Build Secure Cloud Management Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)—an organization within the Department of Defense (DoD) focused on scaling commercial technology across the DoD—has chosen Google Cloud to build a secure cloud management solution to detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats worldwide.

The multi-cloud solution will be built on Anthos, allowing DIU to run web services and applications across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure—while being centrally managed from the Google Cloud Console. The solution will provide real-time network monitoring, access control, and full audit trails, enabling DIU to maintain its strict cloud security posture without compromising speed and reliability.

"Google Cloud is a pioneer in 'zero trust' security and in deploying innovative approaches to protecting and securing networks worldwide," said Mike Daniels, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud. "We're honored to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security."

Built using Anthos for hybrid cloud deployment, Istio for secure service communication, and Netskope for cloud security, the secure cloud management solution will provide benefits such as:

Better network throughput with virtual firewalls and auditing devices that scale to meet demand up to 500,000 concurrent users and 1 million endpoints.

with virtual firewalls and auditing devices that scale to meet demand up to 500,000 concurrent users and 1 million endpoints. More controlled access to managed and unmanaged apps in the cloud, including real-time network monitoring, application access control, and full audit trails.

to managed and unmanaged apps in the cloud, including real-time network monitoring, application access control, and full audit trails. Reduced cost by eliminating excess hardware and servers; applications and services can now be scaled up or down in the cloud based on demand.

by eliminating excess hardware and servers; applications and services can now be scaled up or down in the cloud based on demand. Support for roaming users on mobile devices, including telework scenarios, with minimal latency for teleconferencing and VoIP.

on mobile devices, including telework scenarios, with minimal latency for teleconferencing and VoIP. Ability to deploy quickly and seamlessly in a repeatable, codified, and automated way into other SaaS and PaaS cloud services (and on-premise environments, if needed).

"Government agencies shouldn't have to choose between security and throughput," said Beau Hutto, VP Public Sector, Netskope. "Netskope is a leader in providing complete visibility and control for managed and unmanaged applications. This secure cloud management solution will help the DIU maintain vigilance, while also helping it seamlessly manage applications in service of its mission."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About the Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) accelerates the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and growing the national security innovation base. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD), to rapidly prototype, field and scale advanced commercial solutions that address national security challenges. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, and the Pentagon, DIU connects its DoD partners with leading technology companies from across the country.

