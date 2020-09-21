Defense Metals Showcases Wicheeda REE Deposit Via Paper Submission to 59th COM2020 Metallurgical Conference & Retains Electrik Dojo LLC for Native Advertising and Digital Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and Defense Metals have submitted a technical paper titled: Beneficiation and Extraction of REE from Defense Metals' Wicheeda Deposit in BC to the 59th Conference of Metallurgist (COM2020). The Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit is located within Defence Metals' 1,708 hectare (4,220 acre) Wicheeda Project located near Prince George, Canada. The Wicheeda Deposit hosts indicated mineral resources of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Elements), and inferred mineral resources of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO1.

The paper highlights the success of the recently completed test program conducted at SGS Lakefield that led to the development of a combined flotation and hydrometallurgical flowsheet capable of processing Wicheeda carbonatite mineralization and producing a purified mixed rare earth precipitate suitable for further rare separation.

Highlights of the COM 2020 paper:

The flowsheet (as developed) was capable of producing high grade batch floatation concentrates (up to 54% TREO) at high recoveries which is considered excellent.

A high-grade concentrate (~49% TREO grade) was obtained at high REE recoveries (~85%) in locked cycle flotation tests ( see Defense Metals news release dated October 23, 2019 ).

). Representative samples of concentrate were further processed in a hydrometallurgical flowsheet consisting of hydrochloric acid leaching and caustic cracking and led to the production of either a 81% TREO hydroxide sample or 96% TREO oxide sample.

Overall REE extraction (from ore to leach solution) of 78% was accomplished with several opportunities identified for improvement (see Defense Metals news release dated February 18, 2020 ).

SGS achieved a strong REE beneficiation response in batch flotation tests by careful control of flotation kinetics and the dosages of collectors and depressants. The Wicheeda REE Deposit hydrometallurgical flowsheet is chloride-based and uses hydrochloric acid to dissolve gangue minerals away from the REE carrying minerals. The REE containing leach residue is subsequently processed in a caustic treatment step to convert REE phosphates and fluorides into acid-soluble REE hydroxides. The REE hydroxides are leached in hydrochloric acid and the leach solution is treated to remove impurities such as iron, aluminium, phosphorous, and thorium. A purified and mixed REE product suitable for further REE separation can be produced either by hydroxide or oxalate precipitation.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated; "We are very happy that SGS has chosen to showcase the results of the highly successful Wicheeda REE Deposit metallurgical flowsheet development at upcoming COM2020. Defense Metals is extremely proud of these results and is pleased to have the rare earth beneficiation specialists at SGS lend their considerable expertise towards the advancement of the Wicheeda REE Deposit."







1 Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, effective June 27, 2020 and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Steven J. Nicholls, B.A. Sc., MAIG and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo) is available under Defense Metals' profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Electrik Dojo LLC

Defense Metals is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for investor relations with Electrik Dojo LLC ("Electrik Dojo"). Defense Metals has retained Electrik Dojo $60,000 (U.S.) for a term of 90 days. Electrik Dojo has been engaged for native advertising and digital marketing services to increase brand and market awareness for Defense Metals. Certain services to be provided by Electrik Dojo are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Defense Metals will continue to look at strategic consultants to expand awareness of Defense Metals and its activities. The engagement of Electrik Dojo remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Options

Defense Metals also announces the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 550,000 common shares of Defense Metals at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five (5) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

About SGS Canada Inc.

By incorporating an integrated approach, SGS delivers testing and expertise throughout the entire mining life cycle. With a network of over 450 commercial, multi-purpose and on-site laboratories globally, SGS is uniquely positioned to provide fit-for-purpose solutions and testing capabilities from early exploration to end-product certification and closure to the mining industry. SGS' services encompass the skills of qualified geologists and mining professionals to provide accurate and timely mineral evaluation and consulting services in a wide range of commodities including precious and base metals, rare earth element minerals, uranium and naturally occurring radioactive material, industrial minerals, iron ore and hydrocarbons.

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.

Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

Methodology and QA/QC

The Wicheeda flotation test charges were prepared by SGS from the 30 tonne Wicheeda sample which was crushed to nominal 12.7 mm (1/2") using a combination of jaw and cone crushers. The crushed material was homogenized using a front-end loader over a period of several hours.

Head grade, and concentrate products for cerium, lanthanum, neodymium and praseodymium oxides were determined via lithium-borate fusion of a 0.5 gram sample analyzed via wavelength dispersion X-ray fluorescence (WD-XRF).

The SGS analysis included a quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program including the insertion of rare earth element standard and blank samples. Defense Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. Defense Metals is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. SGS Minerals Lakefield is an ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO9001:2015 accredited. SGS is independent of Defense Metals Corp.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

