DeFi platform Grizzly.fi collects $26M in Community Fair Launch

ZÜRICH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grizzly.fi, the crypto platform that simplifies investing in the best opportunities in DeFi, has collected $26 million in their so-called Community Fair Launch. The innovative launch strategy used by the company attracted the attention of many high-profile DeFi investors. The launch is officially the best performing launch in history on the Binance Smart Chain without a launchpad. They collected four times more than the previous record holder on the Binance Smart Chain, making them the 10th biggest BNB holder.

This photo describes the total amount collected in the community fair launch of Grizzly.fi.

After 18 months of developing, planning, and creating meaningful partnerships, the Grizzly.fi platform is officially going live. Having completed 5 Cybersecurity audits including Hacken.io, the company has put great importance on its security. In addition, they already announced their partnership with the Swiss Crypto Valley Association back in September 2021.

The Grizzly.fi team will continue building out their Ecosystem to accelerate the mass adoption of DeFi and improve their product offering.

Andres Soltermann, Co-founder of Grizzly.fi said "The journey has been incredible so far. What started as a vision to 'Make DeFi accessible to everyone' is now finally taking shape. We will continue to build and break barriers to eventually reach mainstream adoption. In this process, our focus lies on utility, user experience, and security. People will be able to use our platform to earn stable yields with the greatest user experience possible"

The DeFi sector has been growing exponentially over the last few years, however, there is still an incredible amount of room for improvement. What sets Grizzly.fi apart from most projects is its focus on usability, security, and scalability. The team has multiple Blockchain PhDs on board and has strong ties to several Auditing firms. It's clear that the company is laying the foundation to become an established company in the industry

About Grizzly.fi

Grizzly.fi, a FinTech company, is looking to disrupt the DeFi industry with its Yield Farming platform. It is a crypto platform that simplifies investing in the best opportunities in the DeFi space and aims to be the Hub of long-term capital growth in crypto. With a strong focus on UX and usability, they hope to bring DeFi to a mass audience.

