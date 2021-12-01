Defiance Announces NFT Giveaway from top Opensea and Soethby's artist, Hackato.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hackato NFT recently sold for over $1million at Sotheby's Auction! Sign up for free to win.

The winner will receive the #1 edition of Hakatao's "We are Here" NFT series

1/23 "We Are Here" Hackatao NFT
1/23 "We Are Here" Hackatao NFT

The remaining NFTs in the series are available to collectors through Nifty Gateway, owned by leading crypto exchange Gemini."

