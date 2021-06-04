Defiance ETFs Launches $CRUZ - "The Travel Reopening Trade"

"The travel reopening trade is here. With a resurgence of travelers over Memorial Day weekend, Americans finally experienced life away from quarantine and back to the beach. The AAA is estimating that over 37 million Americans traveled over Memorial Day weekend. Demand for travel-related services are expected to increase over the course of summer which should significantly benefit airline, cruise line and hotel stocks," says Sylvia Jablonski, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs.

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of investors. $CRUZ joins Defiance's suite of disruptive ETFs which includes Psychedelic ETF ($PSY) , Next Gen H2 ( $HDRO ), the first SPAC ETF ($SPAK), and the first 5G ETF ($FIVG).

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. Specifically, the Index (and as a result, the Fund) is expected to be concentrated in passenger airlines, hotel and resort, and cruise industries ("Travel Companies"). Travel Company revenues are heavily influenced by the condition of the U.S. and foreign economies and may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for leisure and business travel. Travel Companies may be significantly affected by uncertainty in travel, including guest safety, security and privacy, changes in labor relations and insurance costs, issues affecting equipment reliability and longevity, changes in fuel prices, and shortages of experienced personnel.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, financial markets in the United States and around the world experienced extreme volatility and severe losses due to the global pandemic caused by COVID–19, a novel coronavirus. The pandemic has resulted in a wide range of social and economic disruptions, including closed borders and reduced or prohibited domestic or international travel. Some sectors of the economy and individual issuers, including Travel Companies, have experienced particularly large losses. Such disruptions may continue for an extended period of time or reoccur in the future to a similar or greater extent.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. To the extent the Fund is invested in companies of a single country or region, local political and economic conditions and changes in regulatory, tax, or economic policy could significantly affect the market in that country and in surrounding or related countries and have a negative impact on the Fund's performance. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability, and these risks are magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

The BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (the "Index") is a rules-based index that consists of globally-listed stocks of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the passenger airline, hotel and resort, or cruise industries ("Travel Companies") as determined by MV Index Solutions. The Index is a registered trademark of MV Index Solutions and is protected through various intellectual property rights and unfair competition and misappropriation laws and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MV Index Solutions, no representation is made regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

CRUZ is new with a limited operating history.

Go to defianceetfs.com/CRUZ to read more about CRUZ including current performance and holdings information. Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any securities.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383 or at defianceetfs.com

Julia Stoll

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442 [email protected]

SOURCE Defiance ETFs

Related Links

https://defianceetfs.com

