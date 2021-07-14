Defiance Launches $BIGY, The Big Data ETF

"Big Data, big potential opportunity. Data science is an emerging trend that has already taken hold. The race is on to extract actionable data from Big Data, thereby releasing business value and opening up previously unimagined capabilities. The companies at the heart of this process are at the heart of BIGY," says Sylvia Jablonski, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs.

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset-manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of investors. $BIGY joins Defiance's suite of disruptive ETFs which includes the Psychedelics ETF ($PSY), Next Gen H2 ($HDRO), the first SPAC ETF ($SPAK), the first 5G ETF ($FIVG) and $CRUZ, the Hotels, Airlines and Cruise ETF - "the travel reopening trade".

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383 or at defianceetfs.com

BIGY is new with a limited operating history.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

