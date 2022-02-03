DeFiant platform is an Ethereum launch pad, revolutionizing the DeFi space!

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiant Investments announced their token project launch pad, a platform for existing and newer token projects. DeFiant launchpad is the most innovative and functional CaaS (Contracts as a Service) platform.

This is all due to its functionality and low network fees! They offer a new way for crypto projects to take their ideas and turn them into reality. Holders of these projects can now receive Ethereum rewards via their proprietary dApp or auto BNB rewards.