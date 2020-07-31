Defibrillators market worth $12.40 billion in 2026 with a growing CAGR of 3.0%

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Defibrillators are the devices used to control the heart rate by giving an electric pulse or shock to a patient's heart. It is used to prevent life-threatening conditions like ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Its major function is to deliver an electric shock to the heart, which then depolarizes the heart muscles and revives to its usual electric impulse.

Defibrillators are now gaining popularity in the market due to its focus on providing public access. Moreover, the upgraded defibrillator devices are in high demand among the geriatric population with a higher risk of targeted diseases, and an increasing number of cardiac diseases among all ages is another factor contributing to its market growth. However, lack of knowledge about sudden cardiac arrest, increasing prices imposed by sellers, and product failure have led to an obstruction in its growth in the market.

The rise in cardiovascular diseases is a key driver of growth in the usage of defibrillators. Its market is expected to be dominated by the United States majorly due to technological advancements, which makes defibrillators safer and more effective to use.

Defibrillators market research report titled "Defibrillators Market by Type, By End User, by Geography- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026", provides key insights concerning the Defibrillators market. Moreover, the major competitors in this domain are focusing on innovations to handle the upcoming challenges in the health domain.

The report covers the Defibrillators market and in-depth analysis of the major players like Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Defibtech LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova PLC, ZOLL Medical Corporation, ST. Jude Medical, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik, CU Medical Systems, Mediana, Metsis Medikal, Microport, Mindray Medical, Physio-Control, Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions, and Schiller AG. This report would be the foundation for any research on the Defibrillators, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation and research.

The report consists of 80+ Tables and 50+ charts depicting the in-depth market study and the impact analysis of COVID-19 by Vendor's name. The overall scope of the report is as follows

End-users based market segmentation covered in the study include:

Hospitals and Clinics



Prehospital Care Settings



Public Access Markets



Home Care Settings



Alternate Care Facilities

Types based market categories covered in the study are:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)



External Defibrillators

Geographic regions included in the study are"

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Competitive landscape covering critical players in the market.

