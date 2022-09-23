DeFinity Markets partners with digital asset cold storage provider Custodiex and infrastructure provider Crculus to create an expansive institutional digital asset execution ecosystem.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity Markets (powered by DMALINK), the institutional digital asset ECN has taken the first step towards creating the most expansive custody agnostic institutional digital asset ecosystem by integrating Custodiex into its tech stack.

Kam Patel, interim CEO and COO at Custodiex, says: "Custodiex is one of the most technologically advanced cold storage digital asset vault solutions in the world and we are delighted to be working with the DeFinity team who have been pushing the envelope of radical innovation within the digital asset sector for several years."

Custodiex provides high security cold storage, with unlimited scalability, and support real-time digital asset management technologies for Financial Institutions. With hardware housed in multiple bunkers at undisclosed locations and with key ceremonies and processes designed to guard against even the most aggressive physical and cyber-attacks.

Manu Choudhary, co-founder of DeFinity, added: "Our ambition has always been to work collaboratively with innovative technology companies to expedite the evolution of the broader market and this partnership with Custodiex and Crculus certainly helps to achieve that. I have always been a huge fan performance enhancing technology and we believe that collectively we will be setting new standards within electronic trading for digital assets."

Crculus was created to address the structural imperfections of the institutional digital asset custody market and uses cutting edge technology to create accessible, scalable and harmonious digital asset ecosystems. The Crculus Tech Stack sits in between the application and operating layer and is a key piece of middleware infrastructure to enable interoperability between multiple custodians.

Thomas Soede co-founder of Crculus, added: "One of the greatest issues with the Digital Asset market today, is that whilst transactions are executed and cleared in minutes the lack of Institutional infrastructure and interoperability prohibit full Financial Institution adoption. We believe our enterprise grade solution fulfils financial, regulatory, and operational requirements for institutions looking to enter the market."

Michael Siwek, DeFinity co-founder, added: "Custodiex provide the distribution capabilities and durability of the cloud, combined with cold storage within physical bunkers, which we believe will add a phenomenal edge to our execution venue participants from a security and accessibility perspective."

ABOUT DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored, and sustainable pricing with a particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses, and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms, with a specific demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

ABOUT DEFINITY MARKETS

DeFinity operates an institutional digital asset ECN for Cryptocurrencies and wholesale Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). In addition to supporting decentralised financial services for FX clearing, DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol with a focus on interoperability, utilising existing blockchain frameworks such as WeOwn, Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain and Cardano.

ABOUT CUSTODIEX

Custodiex was founded by information security and ﬁnancial services veterans, with the aim of creating a high security cold storage solution for digital assets, that is usable in real-time to meet the needs of modern ﬁnancial services applications. The technical team consists of CISSP and MSc InfoSec accredited security professionals with extensive experience in the ﬁelds of cryptography, key management and ﬁnancial services security.

ABOUT CRCULUS

Crculus was created to address the structural imperfections of the institutional digital asset custody market and uses cutting edge technology to create accessible, scalable and harmonious digital asset ecosystems. The Crculus TechStack sits in between the application and operating layer and is a key piece of middleware infrastructure to enable interoperability between multiple custodians.

