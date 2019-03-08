Defoamers Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 - Improved Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Defoamers Market

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defoamers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Defoamers in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:

Pulp and Paper

Petroleum

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Other End-Use Industries

The report profiles 50 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ashland, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Clariant ( Switzerland )

) DowDuPont ( USA )

) Dow Corning Corp. ( USA )

) Elementis plc (UK)

Ecolab, Inc. ( USA )

) Elkem Silicones ( France )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Kemira Oyj ( Finland )

) Munzing Chemie GmbH ( Germany )

) Nanjing Huaxing Defoamer Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Organic Defoamer Group ( USA )

) Solenis LLC ( USA )

) Solvay Novecare ( USA )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Rising Demand in Developing Countries Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Leading Players

Increase in Raw Material Costs Lead to Hike in Prices of Defoamers



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Product Advancements Drive Business Opportunities

Green Defoamers Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Paints and Coatings: A Strong Growth Driver

Pulp & Paper Industry: Leading Consumer of Defoamers

Automobile Production Volumes Impact Demand

Improved Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Defoamers Market

Deformers in Drilling Fluid Process

Defoamers in Cementing Process

Defoamers in Stimulation Process

Growing Emphasis on Waste Water Treatment and Reuse to Benefit Demand for Defoamers

Rise in Demand for Packaged and Convenience Foods and Beverages to Buoy Demand

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth

Rise in Use of High Efficiency Machines to Drive Demand in the Laundry Segment

Oleo-Based Surfactants Drive Defoamer Demand

Other Growing Application Areas for Defoamers

Pigment Grinding and Dispersion

Agriculture and Farms

Pools, Jacuzzis and Spas

Carpet Extraction Machines

Decorative Water Features and Fountains

Coolant Systems

Biotechnology Industry

Textile Industry



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition of Defoamers

Primary Liquid

Wetting agents or Emulsifiers

Active or tertiary Components

Types of Defoamers

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Oil Free Defoamers

Foam Management Additives

Chemical Defoamers

Mechanical Defoamers

Classification of Defoamers on the Basis of Application

Food Grade Defoamers

Silicone Defoamers

Organic Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Specialty Defoamers



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Buckman Acquires CiDRA Chemical Management

W.R. Grace Enters into Agreement to Acquire Evonik Dental Silica and Huber Defoamer Product Lines

Chembond Chemicals Acquires Chembond Solenis Water Technologies

Nexeo to Market Rhodoline Defoamer Product Line

Solenis Acquires Nopco Holding AS

BASF Unveils Efka PB 2744 Defoamer



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 54)

The United States (31)

(31) Europe (18)

(18) France (2)

(2)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

