Defoamers Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 - Improved Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Defoamers Market
Mar 08, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defoamers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Defoamers in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:
- Pulp and Paper
- Petroleum
- Water Treatment
- Paints and Coatings
- Other End-Use Industries
The report profiles 50 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clariant (Switzerland)
- DowDuPont (USA)
- Dow Corning Corp. (USA)
- Elementis plc (UK)
- Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
- Elkem Silicones (France)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Kemira Oyj (Finland)
- Munzing Chemie GmbH (Germany)
- Nanjing Huaxing Defoamer Co., Ltd. (China)
- Organic Defoamer Group (USA)
- Solenis LLC (USA)
- Solvay Novecare (USA)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Rising Demand in Developing Countries Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Leading Players
Increase in Raw Material Costs Lead to Hike in Prices of Defoamers
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Product Advancements Drive Business Opportunities
Green Defoamers Grow in Demand
Rise in Demand for Paints and Coatings: A Strong Growth Driver
Pulp & Paper Industry: Leading Consumer of Defoamers
Automobile Production Volumes Impact Demand
Improved Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Defoamers Market
Deformers in Drilling Fluid Process
Defoamers in Cementing Process
Defoamers in Stimulation Process
Growing Emphasis on Waste Water Treatment and Reuse to Benefit Demand for Defoamers
Rise in Demand for Packaged and Convenience Foods and Beverages to Buoy Demand
Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth
Rise in Use of High Efficiency Machines to Drive Demand in the Laundry Segment
Oleo-Based Surfactants Drive Defoamer Demand
Other Growing Application Areas for Defoamers
Pigment Grinding and Dispersion
Agriculture and Farms
Pools, Jacuzzis and Spas
Carpet Extraction Machines
Decorative Water Features and Fountains
Coolant Systems
Biotechnology Industry
Textile Industry
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition of Defoamers
Primary Liquid
Wetting agents or Emulsifiers
Active or tertiary Components
Types of Defoamers
Oil Based Defoamers
Water Based Defoamers
Oil Free Defoamers
Foam Management Additives
Chemical Defoamers
Mechanical Defoamers
Classification of Defoamers on the Basis of Application
Food Grade Defoamers
Silicone Defoamers
Organic Defoamers
Water Based Defoamers
Specialty Defoamers
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Buckman Acquires CiDRA Chemical Management
W.R. Grace Enters into Agreement to Acquire Evonik Dental Silica and Huber Defoamer Product Lines
Chembond Chemicals Acquires Chembond Solenis Water Technologies
Nexeo to Market Rhodoline Defoamer Product Line
Solenis Acquires Nopco Holding AS
BASF Unveils Efka PB 2744 Defoamer
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
