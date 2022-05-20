DEFY TO OPEN NEW EXTREME AIR SPORTS PARK IN VIRGINIA

The state-of-the-art DEFY in Short Pump brings fun for the whole family, and now offers an exciting membership program called, "Flight Club." This program offers unlimited jump time every day and access to member-only events and perks. DEFY Short Pump also offers engaging programs and epic birthday parties for kids to create memories and make parents' lives easier.

"This latest park in Short Pump is coming just in time for summer adventures," said Bradford Smith, VP of Franchise Development at DEFY. "Between our fun and active summer programs, to our membership opportunities, our suite of awesome attractions—and powerful air conditioning—we're confident this new DEFY is going to meet and exceed your family's needs. We can't wait to serve the community and look forward to seeing you there!"

DEFY Short Pump is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 am – 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am – 11 pm. The location is adjacent to the Short Pump Town Center and can be reached online at www.defy.com or by email at [email protected]

About DEFY

DEFY is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages that encourages individualism and freedom. Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, DEFY offers an alternative to screen time with the purpose of pushing individual limits in a fun, active environment. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.defy.com.

About CircusTrix

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world as a conglomerate made up of DEFY, Rockin' Jump and Sky Zone. CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrixcom.

SOURCE DEFY