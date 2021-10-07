Defyned Brands Adds To Leadership Team, Redefines Strategy To Grow 25% Per Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Defyned Brands , a family of health and wellness brands including 5 Star Nutrition and lifestyle supplement companies, has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of three new leadership hires, including a chief technology officer, vice president of marketing and general manager.

Matthew Miller joins the Defyned Brands team as the chief technology officer, bringing 20 years of expertise to his role. Previously holding leadership positions at Intel, Samsung, LDR Holding, Spredfast and WP Engine, Miller will lead the development of digitizing and personalizing the company's omnichannel experience, developing robust data management and analytics and integrating sophisticated platforms to further optimize operational efficiency.

Cassandra Stoklosa is taking on the role of vice president of marketing for Defyned Brands. Stoklosa brings 10 years of experience to the leadership team, previously holding high-level marketing positions with Nulo Pet Food, Indeed and Walmart. She will support the company in delivering people-focused service, ensuring customers' experience is personalized and effective. Stoklosa will also spearhead the Defyned Brands goal of building engaging, advocating communities across its family of brands, customers and employees.

Robin Mendenhall joins the Defyned Brands team as general manager and will spearhead the enhancement of the company's branded offerings and experiences within wholesale, direct-to-consumer and marketplaces. Mendenhall brings 20 years of branding and sales experience to Defyned Brands, previously holding vice president roles with BWX Limited, Humco and Synergy.

"These additions to the leadership team come amidst a time of major expansion for our company, and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Matthew, Cassandra and Robin to the family," said Drew Powell, chief executive officer, Defyned Brands. "Their deep industry knowledge and expertise in functionality will allow us to leverage comprehensive data to provide positive customer experiences while giving our family of brands narratives that match the product quality and offerings."

Under Powell's leadership and with the support of Miller, Stoklosa and Mendenhall and the rest of the leadership team, Defyned Brands is accelerating its new 5 Star Nutrition store openings with an upgraded look and feel while bringing its industry-leading in-store customer experience online and mobile. The company plans to open a dozen new locations in 2022, with a focus on North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado markets. The investment in footprint expansion, brands and employees will help achieve organic growth goals of more than 25% per year over the next three years.

To learn more about Defyned Brands or to explore opportunities to join the team, please visit www.defynedbrands.com .

About Defyned Brands

Defyned Brands is a premier developer, marketer, distributor and multi-channel retailer of best-in-class vitamins, supplements and apparel. As the owner of 5 Star Nutrition , Anabolic Warfare , Foxy Fit , NutraOne and Blue Spruce Hemp Co. , Defyned Brands has helped hundreds of thousands of customers reach their health and wellness potentials through trust, knowledge, personalization and empowerment. For more information, visit www.defynedbrands.com .

