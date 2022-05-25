DEGALE COOPER PROMOTED TO CEO OF YOUTHCARE

YouthCare welcomes longtime civic leader and advocate for people experiencing homelessness

SEATTLE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouthCare , the Seattle-based nonprofit focused on ending youth homelessness, announces Degale Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cooper has been YouthCare's Chief Program Officer since 2018. She brings extensive experience and a lifelong dedication to youth and young adults. She will formally step into the new role on June 1, 2022.

The decision is the culmination of an extensive effort by YouthCare's Board of Directors to identify a new leader. YouthCare's CEO search committee worked with national search firm Kittleman and Associates and engaged community leaders and staff in defining agency needs. More than 50 individuals applied and seven candidates from across the country engaged in a rigorous interview process. Ultimately, the Board of Directors unanimously voted to select Degale Cooper as its final candidate.

"Degale's steadfast belief in young people, accountability to staff and community, and strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will help to steer and guide YouthCare into the future," said Ken Robertson, Chair of YouthCare's Board of Directors. "The Board and I are energized by this exciting new chapter for the agency and the youth we serve."

As YouthCare's CEO, Cooper will be charged with working in close partnership with the Board of Directors, while leading a committed staff to furthering YouthCare's strategic direction and programming in support of youth experiencing homelessness. Cooper's oversight of YouthCare's programming and its 15 program locations in Seattle and King County will be instrumental in building a sustainable path forward for YouthCare's staff team as well as young adults experiencing homelessness and instability in King County.

"The affordability crisis in our region has changed the landscape for the youth we serve and the staff who are supporting them. To end the cycle of homelessness for young people, it is critical that we can offer more effective, trauma-informed, and culturally competent programming and ensure our staff team is a healthy and strong in delivering supports youth can rely on," said Cooper.

Cooper has more than 30 years of experience meeting the needs of children and families in the Puget Sound region. Prior to her role at YouthCare, Cooper held leadership positions at the YWCA, Youth Eastside Services, Treehouse, and the Mockingbird Society.

"YouthCare is so fortunate to have Degale's experience, vision, and unique lens directing YouthCare's response to ending youth homelessness," said Interim CEO Colleen Echohawk. "She brings a deep well of talent, authenticity, and compassionate curiosity to this work. I am excited about all that is possible for youth and YouthCare under Degale's leadership."

Since September 2021, Interim CEO Colleen Echohawk has been leading the agency's major priorities while overseeing the leadership of the organization. Echohawk has recently accepted the role as CEO of Eighth Generation, a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Echohawk will continue her service to the agency as a member of YouthCare's Board of Directors after Cooper takes over the position on June 1.

"YouthCare is grateful to have Colleen's wisdom, support, and leadership through this dynamic time for the agency and the transition into her new role as CEO of Eighth Generation. We are so fortunate the agency will continue to benefit from Colleen's valuable expertise as a member of our Board of Directors," said Robertson.

About YouthCare

Founded in 1974, YouthCare was one of the first shelters to serve runaway and homeless youth on the West Coast. Since then, YouthCare has expanded to offer 19 programs at 16 locations serving more than 1,500 youth every year. Through a comprehensive range of services including outreach, prevention, shelter, housing, education, and employment training, YouthCare ensures that young people experiencing homelessness have the hope, skills, and self-confidence needed to thrive. For more information, visit the website at https://youthcare.org/ or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

