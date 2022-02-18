Degaussing Systems Market Size to Grow by 12915.00 units| Evolving Opportunities with American Superconductor Corp. and DA GROUP | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Degaussing Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (bulk carrier, oil tanker, container ships, and others) and Geography (MEA, APAC, South America, Europe, and North America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View Market Report Outlook

The degaussing systems market is driven by the development of advanced degaussing system. The development of advanced degaussing systems with new materials, like superconductors, which reduce the weight of the vessel and energy consumption of the degaussing equipment, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the future. In addition, the high focus on degaussing systems in naval warfare is another factor supporting the degaussing systems market share growth in the upcoming years.

Top Degaussing Systems Players:

American Superconductor Corp.

DA GROUP

Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd

Groupe Gorge SA

IFEN SpA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Polyamp AB

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Vallon GmbH

Degaussing Systems Market End-user Outlook (Volume, units, 2021-2026)

Bulk carrier - size and forecast 2021-2026

Oil tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026

Container ships - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The bulk carrier end-user segment held the largest degaussing systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. These carriers are specially designed to carry unpackaged bulk cargo or loose cargo such as grains, coal, ores, steel coils, and cement in its holds without any special packaging. In addition, bulk carriers have a total combined capacity of almost 346 million DWT. These factors are likely to boost this segment's growth during the forecast period.

Degaussing Systems Market Geography Outlook (Volume, units, 2021-2026)

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The MEA region held the largest degaussing systems market share in 2021. The region is anticipated to contribute to 37% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high number of new ship registrations in the advancing economies of the region. Panama, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), and Liberia are the key markets for degaussing systems in MEA. According to the United Nations conference on trade and development, the highest number of ship registrations were done in Liberia, West Africa. These factors are further likely to lead the regional market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Degaussing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.80% Market growth 2022-2026 12915.00 units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis MEA, APAC, South America, Europe, and North America Performing market contribution MEA at 37% Key consumer countries Liberia, Panama, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Superconductor Corp., DA GROUP, Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd, Groupe Gorge SA, IFEN SpA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Polyamp AB, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, and Vallon GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

