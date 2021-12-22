DeHorizon IGO to launch DeVerse Unique Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the festive atmosphere around Christmas, DeHorizon is going to launch its IGO (Initial Game Offering) collection on Binance NFT Marketplace. The event revolves around DeVerse Unique Mystery Boxes, awarding players with exclusive in-game NFTs. DeVerse is a team battle game in DeHorizon metaverse prepared to launch on Q1, 2022.

EVM-based DeHorizon is a metaverse game ecosystem, where three different style games DeVerse, DeTournament and DeQuidditch are under development. The long-term vision is to create an entertaining and gainful metaverse filled with player-created projects that have embraced GameFi, SocialFi, NFT mechanics. Launching the DeHorizon IGO is a significant step towards that goal since the governance token DEVT (Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller) has launched.

DeVerse is a specific team battle game that takes place within the broader DeHorizon metaverse. Combined with two other games DeTournament and DeQuidditch created by the developers, this offering will create the pioneering foundation for the future of DeHorizon that includes player-created games. The official website discusses how the play-to-earn mechanics focus on rewarding players for winning battles and a variable reward based on how many rivals were defeated.

What Will User Get in the DeHorizon IGO?

DeHorizon IGO will be launched on Binance NFT Marketplace on Dec 23 2021, 11:00 AM UTC. The Mystery Boxes will contain random in-game NFTs. The NFTs come in different rarity levels: N (Normal), R (Rare), SR (Super Rare),SSR (Super Super Rare). Getting a Mystery Box means user will have the opportunity to get the internal testing ticket, hero NFTs (known as Numen) or in-game buff items. Each NFT is priced at 199 BUSD.

In order to battle other players and start earning, Deverse requires player to have a Numen NFT as well as an in-game ticket. Each Numen has its own characteristics and advantage in the game.

There are 5,380 mystery boxes prepared for sale, including 162 mystery boxes reserved for Binance community. Every user can only buy one.

Here is the list of the NFTs that can be found in the Mystery Boxes.

Internal testing ticket (80): The ticket includes the privilege to try the game in advance, 1 Fiery Feast, 1 Spirit Burning Necklace, 1 (Sweetie Pie*5) and the whitelist for DeVerse in-game currency (DVT) airdrop. Before the game is officially launched, users who get the internal testing ticket can try the game in advance.

Ranger (400): A slayer in a battlefield. Specialties: slay, soft control.

Alchemist (400): A survivor-type battlemage. Specialties: reduce speed, reduce damage.

Warrior (400): A guardian in a battlefield. Specialists: control, reflect damage.

Rogue (400): A dasher in a battlefield. Specialists: dash, immune.

Adventurer (400): A carry in a battlefield. Specialists: area damage, burst damage.

Fiery Feast (400): After using it, all attributes of a Numen will be increased.

Spirit Burning Necklace (1000): After using it, a Numen is able to be resurrected immediately.

Sweetie pie*5 (1900): After eating it, a Numen's HP can be restored partly.

In addition to the NFTs, players can purchase DEVT, which is the governance token of the DeHorizon metaverse. The token is already listed on multiple exchanges such as OKEx, ByBit, Gate_IO and KikitradeHQ.

What is DeHorizon?

DeHorizon is an ambitious EVM chains based project with its sights set on becoming a next-generation metaverse game ecosystem. A prime focus of the project is allowing interoperability between EVM-compatible chains.

The metaverse will be built in two notable versions, 1.0 and 2.0. Version 1.0 is currently being developed and will focus on three games with GameFi and entertaining mechanics. This incarnation of the metaverse will create the foundation and build the community to support Version 2.0.

More about DeHorizon

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/

SOURCE DeHorizon Foundation