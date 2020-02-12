Dehui Solar Launches Max & BiMax Series PV Modules During Intersolar North America 2020

Dehui Solar's Max Series module features monofacial half-cut 166mm x 166mm (M6) cells with 9BB to provide better current collection ability with maximum power output as high as 445Wp. Meanwhile, in addition to the above features, the BiMax Series module offers bifacial technology for additional energy gain from the rear side and enhanced fire resistance performance. The power outputs of the front side of BiMax modules are rated up to 440Wp.

Mr. Hui Huang, CEO of Dehui Solar, said: "We are pleased to be a part of this year's Intersolar North America at San Diego. Through this significant event, we look forward to introducing our latest modules to one of the biggest solar markets in the world."

Mr. Mofe Stallings, General Manager of Dehui Solar USA, added, "After producing over 350MW of modules made with 156.75mm cells in 2019 for the US and EU markets as an OEM manufacturer for Tier 1 module suppliers, we are taking this opportunity to showcase Dehui Solar's advancement of solar energy by introducing our larger cell format Max and BiMax Series modules to serve as a landmark of Dehui Solar's independent foray into the US market."

The annual cell and module capacity of Dehui Solar is 1.5GW and 2GW, respectively. Dehui Solar expects to ship over 1GW of modules to the USA in 2020.

As an emerging force in the renewable energy industry, Dehui Solar is passionate about building a vertical supply chain, including solar cells, PV modules, energy storage systems, and project development, to share value for a green future. Anchored by state-of-the-art production facilities in Vietnam, Dehui Solar proudly serves global customers with quality products and excellent service.

