Dehui's newly-constructed, fully automatic cell and module lines in Vietnam produces modules with reported efficiency of 22.5%

Mass production of 166mm 9 bus-bar half-cut bifacial Mono PERC modules which is the first case in Vietnam has occupied Dehui latest 700MW module lines. Next year, mass production of 182mm 12 bus-bar modules will be main task to Dehui.

As ambitions to ramp up shipments, Dehui is also planning to majorly scale up production. Dehui currently runs 250,000 square feet split across five production lines but has set aside a further one million square feet, set to host factories in the future.

As an emerging force in the renewable energy industry, Dehui is passionate about building a vertical supply chain, including solar cells, PV modules, energy storage systems and project development, to share value for a green future. Anchored by state-of-the-art production facilities in Vietnam, Dehui proudly serves global customers with quality products and excellent service.

