Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market to record USD 52.84 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will increase by USD 52.84 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the major market for dehydrated onion flakes, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growing health awareness and the increasing demand for natural ingredient-based supplements are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Our sample report includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Sample PDF Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global dehydrated onion flakes market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial Use



Home Use

Commercial end-users will exhibit increased demand for dehydrated onion flakes during the forecast period. The increasing use of dehydrated onion flakes in the food processing industry and fast food restaurant chains is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, evolving lifestyles and changing eating habits of consumers will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

APAC will remain as the dominant region in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the dehydrated onion flakes market in APAC can be attributed to the presence of many processed food and food additive manufacturers in the region. In addition, rising disposable incomes, increased awareness of healthy eating, and the rise in popularity of packaged foods are contributing to the growth of the regional market. Identify other potential segments and regions in the market. Read Our Sample Report

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dehydrated onion flakes market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dehydrated onion flakes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers dehydrated onion flakes that include kibbled, chopped, minced, granule, and powder for use in varied food preparations.

The company offers dehydrated onion flakes that include kibbled, chopped, minced, granule, and powder for use in varied food preparations. Earth Expo Co: The company offers dehydrated onion chopped, dehydrated onion granules, dehydrated onion kibble, dehydrated onion minced, dehydrated onion powder, and dried white onion ring.

The company offers dehydrated onion chopped, dehydrated onion granules, dehydrated onion kibble, dehydrated onion minced, dehydrated onion powder, and dried white onion ring. Green Rootz: The company offers kibbled, chopped, minced, granules, and powdered onion flakes.

The company offers kibbled, chopped, minced, granules, and powdered onion flakes. Harmony House Foods Inc.: The company offers organic dried onions, dehydrated red onion chopped, and dehydrated red onion granules.

The company offers organic dried onions, dehydrated red onion chopped, and dehydrated red onion granules. Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.: The company offers dehydrated white onion and dehydrated red onion.

The company offers dehydrated white onion and dehydrated red onion. BCFoods

Ganesh Dehy Foods

Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

GERMAN FOODS

JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS

Unlock more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

The market is driven by the robust growth of the processed food industry, rising consumer consciousness for nutritionally rich products, and the high demand for unique flavors. However, stringent regulations for food ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dehydrated onion flakes market report covers the following areas:

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dehydrated onion flakes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dehydrated onion flakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dehydrated onion flakes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dehydrated onion flakes market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Onion Powder Market 2022-2026: The global onion powder market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). The offline segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. APAC will dominate the market growth. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2022-2026: The global packaged dehydrated food market is segmented by technology (spray drying, freeze-drying, sun drying, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for spray dried foods will be significant over the forecast period. North America to generate maximum growth opportunities. View Report Snapshot Here

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 52.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BCFoods, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Co, Ganesh Dehy Foods, Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., GERMAN FOODS, Green Rootz, Harmony House Foods Inc., Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kisan Foods, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Pardes Dehydration Co., Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd., SHAKTI FOODS., Silva International, VEERRAL AGRO TECH, and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Home use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Home use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Dehydrated white onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Dehydrated white onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dehydrated white onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Dehydrated white onion flakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dehydrated white onion flakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Dehydrated red onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Dehydrated red onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dehydrated red onion flakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Dehydrated red onion flakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dehydrated red onion flakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Earth Expo Co

Exhibit 110: Earth Expo Co - Overview



Exhibit 111: Earth Expo Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Earth Expo Co - Key offerings

11.5 Green Rootz

Exhibit 113: Green Rootz - Overview



Exhibit 114: Green Rootz - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Green Rootz - Key offerings

11.6 Harmony House Foods Inc.

Exhibit 116: Harmony House Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Harmony House Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Harmony House Foods Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS

Exhibit 122: JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS - Overview



Exhibit 123: JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS - Key offerings

11.9 Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Olam Group Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Olam Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Olam Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Olam Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Olam Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Olam Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Silva International

Exhibit 136: Silva International - Overview



Exhibit 137: Silva International - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Silva International - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio