DEI and KNF to Cooperate for Nuclear Fuel Sipping

Under the above-mentioned contract, DEI would supply its patented Smart-Sip™ fuel sipping system, which uses a proprietary fission gas removal technology to achieve enhanced fuel leak detection compared to traditional vacuum canister sipping equipment. This ensures detection of small leaks that may otherwise go undetected using conventional vacuum canister sipping equipment, making Smart-Sip™ an ideal system for verifying the integrity of older fuel bundles with low leak signals prior to dry fuel storage and for effectively identifying and isolating fuel bundles with tight leaks during refueling outages.

"Smart-Sip™ represents a significant advance in the state-of-the-art of fuel sipping equipment and technology," said DEI President Mike Little. "We are excited to be working with KNF, a long-time partner, to enhance fuel safety and reliability through the provision of this innovative nuclear fuel service to joint clients in Korea and globally."

DEI is a global leader in specialized nuclear fuel services and technology. KNF is an industry leader in nuclear fuel design, fabrication, and safety analysis, supplying nuclear fuel and components for reactors in Korea and overseas countries. Since 2005, DEI and KNF have cooperated successfully in the development and delivery of innovative nuclear fuel services and the two organizations look forward to expanding their joint business through this important contract.

