Deka Lash Unveils MegaVolume -- More Volume Than Ever Before

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international franchise Deka Lash is launching its newest service, MegaVolume, the company's most dramatic and boldest lash look yet.

Deka Lash is known for taking an innovative and consumer-led approach to its beauty services. Since launching Brow Lamination in 2020, its first ever brow service, Deka Lash began designing its newest signature lash look based entirely on client feedback. The feedback was simple: more volume and more density than any other traditional services. The result is MegaVolume.

Deka Lash's MegaVolume lashes offer long lasting, dense coverage with more volume than any traditional lash services

"We couldn't be more excited for the launch of MegaVolume," says Jennifer Blair, Founder and co-CEO of Deka Lash. "The look and feel is really unique. It creates a maximum lash density while still maintaining a natural look. It really sets a new standard for those customers wanting that fuller, more dramatic look while also feeling comfortable wearing it every day."

MegaVolume lashes have at least double the amount of lashes than standard Volume lash services, thereby ensuring a darker, denser look. However, while MegaVolume is definitely bold, the lashes themselves are extremely lightweight to wear.

"I was really excited about trying something that gives more volume than the normal TrueVolume service that I typically have done," shares Ana, a Deka Lash client in Pittsburgh, PA. "They definitely give a more voluminous look but manage to do so without feeling heavy. The MegaVolume lashes, despite the name, are super light along my lash line. They also lasted a lot longer than what I normally get because the MegaVolume lashes give me fuller, denser coverage. Even when I lose a lash, I'm not worried about gaps".

MegaVolume launches in all Deka Lash studios beginning November 12, 2021.

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash was founded in 2011 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, with the vision to create everyday confidence through beautiful lashes that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Deka Lash Studios are modern retail salons which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained lash artists, providing a variety of looks and styles. The concept began franchising in 2016 and to date operates in 28 US States and Internationally in Canada. In 2021, Deka Lash earned the rank of #4 on Entrepreneur Magazine's top new franchise.

For additional information visit dekalash.com

Media contact:

Kiara Martilla

[email protected]

651-500-4641

SOURCE Deka Lash