DEKRA becomes a member of the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC)

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

ETSC devoted to reducing accidents in the transport sector

Every effort required in face of nearly 23,000 traffic fatalities in the EU

DEKRA is committed to achieving greater road safety as a global market leader with around 27 million vehicle inspections per year and by contributing its expertise to various committees. That is why the global expert organization has decided to become a member of the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) from October 1. The ETSC, based in Brussels, is an independent, non-profit organization that has been using scientific research and best practice as a basis to reduce and prevent accidents in the European transport sector since 1993. The ETSC advises the European Commission, the European Parliament and national governments in Europe in matters of transport safety as an independent expert.

"True to the mission as stated in our Articles of Association, DEKRA has been committed to achieving greater road safety for 95 years. So I'm delighted that we will now be able to share our expertise with others as a member of the ETSC," said Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Management Board of DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE. "As an innovative pioneer, we want to work collectively to safely usher in the new era of mobility with electric vehicles and automated and connected transport. Every collaborative effort is required here in the face of nearly 23,000 traffic fatalities throughout Europe in 2019." Antonio Avenoso, Executive Director of ETSC said: "We are delighted to welcome DEKRA as the newest member of ETSC. We look forward to working together, sharing expertise and helping push for higher standards of vehicle safety in Europe."

The world's largest non-listed expert organization is already working with various initiatives and projects that are in keeping with DEKRA's Vision 2025 for greater safety on the road, at work and at home. One exemplary project is the annual DEKRA Road Safety Report, which has a high profile throughout Europe and makes a lasting and well-grounded contribution to the safety of all road users.

The ETSC in Brussels has over 50 members in total from various European countries, including the German Road Safety Council (DVR) whose Vice President is DEKRA Management Board member Clemens Klinke.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generated sales totaling 3.4 billion euros. The company currently employs almost 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

