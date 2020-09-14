DEKRA further expands its automotive testing and certification services in Asia

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Expert organization to acquire Movon test laboratories in South Korea

DEKRA strengthens position as global provider in growth market of automotive electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency testing

EMC & RF testing is crucial to assure zero-interference since data exchange is key for connected, automated and electric driving and Internet of Things

Essential investment in international testing network comprising Germany , Spain , Netherlands , Mainland China, Taiwan , South Korea and the US

As of August 31, 2020, the global expert organization DEKRA and Movon Corporation signed an agreement to purchase the shares of the recently carved-out South Korean electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radiofrequency (RF) testing laboratories. Movon enjoys many years of experience in the EMC and RF testing of automotive electronics and, as the strategic player in this field, holds a strong market position in South Korea and an excellent global recognition from leading automotive OEMs. This acquisition sees DEKRA further expand its expertise in the booming market for EMC and RF testing, a key technology for connected, automated and electric driving. As cars today become increasingly connected, automated and electrified, electronic systems now account for almost 50% of their added value. And this figure is set to rise over the coming years. The current global EMC and RF testing market volume is estimated to be more than two billion Euro.

"The acquisition of the Movon laboratories is an important strategic step in further expanding our global automotive testing network" says CEO Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Management Board DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE. "We expect strong growth in the coming years in the Asian market and in EMC and RF testing, with annual growth rates in the upper single-digit range." This step is also designed to support DEKRA's increasingly comprehensive range of laboratory accreditations from car manufacturers (OEMs) in Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Europe and the US in the near future.

Movon is the only laboratory accredited for EMC testing in South Korea by domestic and foreign vehicle OEMs, which includes companies such as Volkswagen, GM, Ford, FCA, Jaguar Landrover, MAZDA and Hyundai. The customer base includes other renowned car manufacturers as well as many well-known Korean names from the supplier sector who manufacture vital electronic components.

"In our state of the art worldwide testing facilities we are able to test not only consumer electronics and IoT devices but also everything from automotive electronics through e-bikes to complete electrical vehicles" says the responsible deal maker Ivo Rauh, CTO and Member of the Management Board DEKRA SE, in charge of Services, Innovation and IT.

In addition to EMC and RF testing, international type approvals for mobile & wireless equipment for more than 190 countries and certifications for electrical products ("KC" – Korean Certification) are also part of the service portfolio of the newly acquired company.

For all electric and electronic component, devices, systems and even whole vehicles and their components, regulations require that all products shall meet certain degree of electromagnetic compatibility compliance in order to ensure proper operation in their intended environment and to grant user safety. This prevents malfunctions, unsafe operation and accidents caused by electromagnetic effects on the on-board electronics (all driver assistance systems such as Brake or Distance Assist, ABS, airbags, etc.). "In the worst-case scenario, inadequate electromagnetic compatibility could cause safety-relevant electronic components to malfunction, potentially resulting in serious accidents," says Kölbl. "The more vehicles become automated and connected in the future, the more important it is to conduct EMC and RF testing."

DEKRA is already involved in product safety testing in Korea at its location in Seoul, especially in the area of explosion safety protection testing and certification of products used in hazardous locations.

DEKRA's global EMC and RF laboratory network comprises primary locations in Germany (Stuttgart), in the Netherlands (Arnhem), Spain (Malaga), Mainland China (ten laboratories in all major industrial centers such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Suzhou), Taiwan (Linkou and Hsinchu) and the US (Sterling, Virginia).

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generated sales totaling 3.4 billion euros. The company currently employs almost 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

