DEKRA OSR Releases their PoV on Exposure Reduction

Exposure is a critical concept in safety because it determines the level of injuries and accidents. The lower the exposure, the safer the work environment.

"Safety only improves if you reduce exposure. Reducing exposure requires tackling the direct and indirect system causes. The Exposure ReductionTM Model explains why some exposures are stubborn and seemingly resistant to reduction." - Don Groover, Senior Vice President, DEKRA OSR

DEKRA OSR encourages organizations to examine the seven exposure reduction elements to understand their impact on exposure and the relationship of exposure to safety outcomes. Leaders should understand that the level of exposure in an organization reflects conditions that have made that level of exposure acceptable. To reduce that level of exposure, leadership must clearly spearhead exposure reduction efforts, demonstrating by actions and behaviors their commitment to creating a safer work environment.

"DEKRA OSR is excited to announce this new blueprint for helping organizations reach world class safety performance, by taking a holistic view of the seven sources of exposure. Understanding the unique elements that impact exposure and how they interact is key to successfully getting on the path of continuous safety improvement."- Ted Apking, President, DEKRA

DEKRA OSR has long believed that everyone has a right to a safe workplace and that controlling exposure is the best way to assure worker safety. To read more about the Exposure ReductionTM Model visit our website.

About DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner. In the process, they also enhance business performance.

DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

SOURCE DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability

Related Links

http://www.dekrainsight.com

