Del Grande Dealer Group Adds Fremont Hyundai

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group, has announced the addition of Fremont Hyundai, formerly Hanlees Fremont Hyundai, to its existing lineup of 14 brands and 12 dealerships. The all-new Fremont Hyundai, located at 43690 Auto Mall Cir in Fremont, adds to DGDG's growing footprint in Northern California.

Fremont Hyundai is the third Hyundai dealership in the Del Grande Dealer Group, joining Capitol Hyundai in San Jose and Team Hyundai in Vallejo.

The Hyundai brand, widely recognized for its innovation, design, and value, has recorded record growth in the last year, despite major supply chain challenges that have impacted multiple industries worldwide.

"Hyundai has been a terrific partner for many years and the addition of Fremont Hyundai will be a great complement to our dealerships in the East Bay, as well as the entire dealer group," said CEO Shaun Del Grande. "We are incredibly excited about the DGDG growth strategy and our continued journey with the amazing brand of Hyundai."

Fremont Hyundai will offer DGDG's exclusive No Brainer Checkout: a technology-rich digital retailing experience which seamlessly combines an online and in-store car-buying experience for the entire line-up of new and used vehicles.

Most recently, DGDG has been named a Bay Area News Group Top Workplace for the 11th consecutive year and the addition of Fremont Hyundai will bring the headcount of the group to more than 900 team members. The addition of Fremont Hyundai is the next step in continuing the growth strategy in Northern California.

"Taking exceptional care of our team and our guests has been our top priority over the past decade," said Del Grande. "Fremont Hyundai will be another great representation of our DGDG core values."

About the Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), which now includes 14 brands and 13 dealerships, is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. DGDG's professional, friendly, and courteous team, combined with our award-winning company culture, cutting-edge technology and our No Brainer Pricing™, provide our guests with a Best-In-Class dealership experience. This combination produces the results that we strive for each and every day - Happy Car Buyers! For more information, visit DGDG.com.

