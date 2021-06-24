Del Grande Dealer Group Announces Grand Opening of All-New Concord Mazda

The Del Grande Dealer Group is the #1 Sales Volume Mazda Dealer Group in the Bay Area (Based on 2020 New Mazda Sales), and the new home of Concord Mazda: a next-level facility dedicated to providing guests with a world-class car buying experience. In partnership with Prodigy , Concord Mazda offers DGDG's exclusive No Brainer Checkout : a technology-rich digital retailing experience which seamlessly combines an online and in-store car-buying experience.

"DGDG is extremely proud to open one of the most technology forward automotive dealership designs in the country," said Del Grande Dealer Group President, Jeremy Beaver. "Our focus on guest experience through the use of technology will be fully on display with our Concord Mazda location."

The building follows Mazda's new Retail Evolution Design and incorporates practical state-of-the-art automotive retailing processes that uniquely express the Mazda brand.

With easy access to Highway 680, the new location is expected to generate 20 new jobs and features modernized break rooms with video games, lounge space, and full kitchens dedicated to their comfort and enjoyment.

The new building is three times bigger than the previous sales center and the 18,000 sq. ft. dealership will be able to service more customers with 12 new service bays, new alignment racks, and house more new vehicles on site.

Since 2013, Concord Mazda had been in two separate locations, one for sales and one for service, and the new building will bring the team under one roof. The old Concord Mazda Service Center building will be repurposed as a new inspection center for the North and East Bay, creating numerous employment opportunities in the area.

"We are excited to be growing our footprint in Concord and providing our team with state of the art break rooms and technology," said Head of HR, Kris Coombs. "Our focus has always been on our guests and our team members, and this facility provides one of a kind amenities."

About DGDG

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

