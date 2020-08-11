Del Grande Dealer Group Launches All-New No Brainer Checkout

"DGDG is excited to continue to lead in the future of automotive retailing with the launch of No Brainer Checkout, said Del Grande Dealer Group President, Jeremy Beaver. "Our team and guests will now have a retail experience like they have come to expect from top non-automotive retailers in the country, like Nike, Amazon or Apple. Our customers will have the options to purchase online or complete as much of the process up front from anywhere they choose."

With ever-changing consumer expectations, No Brainer Checkout is the future of automotive car –buying. A recent digital retailing study by Cox Automotive found that 83% of consumers want to do one or more steps of the purchase process online. With the ability to save time at the dealership, No Brainer Checkout allows consumers to customize payment options, evaluate any potential trade-in details, get pre-approved for a loan or lease, and verify qualifications for any incentives or rebates, all online. Consumers can schedule in-store pick up, or delivery.

No Brainer Checkout is a personal concierge to help guests through their entire car-buying journey. Guests can tailor the car-buying experience to completely fit their needs. They can complete their transaction online, in-store, or a combination of the two. Product specialists use an in-store tablet system to help walk guests through the process wherever they left off.

"With our further technology integrations in our dealerships supported by our team of tech-savvy product specialists, the DGDG business continues to thrive while improving on our already world- class guest experience," said Beaver. "Our team who has a high utilization of technology daily, is now empowered to provide the most transparent automotive retail transaction from A to Z with our guests."

Unlike other online used car retailers, No Brainer Checkout is available for the approximately 4,000 new and used vehicles on DGDG.com at any given time. Consumers have access to DGDG's No Brainer Pricing™, with price validation by third party resources, Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.

DGDG's innovative new platform was designed in partnership with Prodigy, a San Francisco based digital retailing company focused on streamlining the online and onsite sales experience for car-buyers. "We are very excited to be partnering with DGDG as their digital retailing solution. At Prodigy we strive to create an entirely new, streamlined retail experience for dealers to provide to their customers," said Michia Rohrssen, Prodigy Co-founder & CEO. "DGDG shares our vision for the future of automotive retail so our partnership has been a perfect fit."

About DGDG

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 15 brands and 13 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

About Prodigy

Prodigy builds digital retail solutions that helps dealerships sell more cars, in less time, to happier customers. Consistently recognized as a leader in digital transformation for automotive, they're trusted by some of the largest OEM's and dealership groups in the country. Learn more at getprodigy.com

