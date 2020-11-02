Delaget Honored with 2020 QSR Magazine Applied Tech Award for its Delaget Coach Operational Dashboard

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget announced today it has been named a recipient of the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award, presented by QSR Magazine. The Award recognizes tech platforms and products that enhance the restaurant industry and streamline business for operators. This year, the Award specifically acknowledges tech products that help operators tackle the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis.

Operators can use the Delaget Coach dashboard to track their most important metrics, quickly see which locations are outside of threshold, and drill into location and transaction details. The dashboard is configurable and can include as many metrics as needed.

Delaget received the award for its operational dashboard called Delaget Coach, which consolidates data from across an operator's business into an easy-to-read and drillable dashboard. Using Delaget Coach, operators can quickly compare performance metrics like sales, labor, food cost, and guest experience.

Once the pandemic hit, Delaget heard from its customers the need for a deeper level of understanding of sales channel performance and hourly sales. The Delaget team quickly built additional functionality that gave operators the visibility and flexibility they needed to make day-by-day decisions to maximize sales and profits.

Fagner Sampaio, VP of Operations for MAS Restaurant Group, explained, "I was introduced to Delaget Coach when the pandemic began in 2020, and I must confess that the level of data and illustrational charts was pivotal to MRG's operational decision making and financial success. The team immediately loved the reports on Delaget because it is user friendly, supportive and maximizes everyone's time. In addition, the support provided along the way was impeccable."

The flexible dashboard is configurable to meet the needs of different brand concepts. Users can rack-and-stack locations by performance, filter data, and drill down to ticket-level detail.

"The modern restaurant operation was already incredibly complex before COVID-19, but the pandemic has saddled operators with even more complexities at a time when they're fighting just to keep their lights on," said Sam Oches, Editor at QSR Magazine. "Now more than ever, operators need solutions that can remove some of those complexities while also enhancing their ability to improve their bottom line. The Delaget Coach tool does just that by consolidating much of the back office under one dashboard tool that also provides valuable business intelligence. That's why we're excited to recognize Delaget with a 2020 Applied Tech Award."

Delaget CEO Jason Tober recognized the company's customers for their role in developing the tool, "We're honored to receive the QSR Applied Tech Award and we share in this recognition with the restaurant operators we work with every day, who give us all our best ideas. Delaget Coach is a true customer collaboration, and we're grateful for their critical role in developing useful tools that solve real problems."

About Delaget

Delaget helps growth-oriented restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through our configurable, business intelligence dashboard, our data solutions and our partner marketplace. Delaget provides a combined view of the most critical operational data including sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, voice of customer, loss prevention, and more, all on one screen. Our customers include franchisees and franchisors from brands that include Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, Five Guys, Hard Rock Café, Checker's, Hardee's, Papa John's, Brooklyn Water Bagels, and more. Visit us at www.delaget.com for more information.

About QSR Magazine

QSR magazine is a thought leader for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, delivering news and insights to restaurant owners, executives, managers, chefs, franchisees, and more. Now in its 23rd year of publication, QSR takes seriously its role in promoting industry values through its award-winning editorial content. Visit QSRmagazine.com for more.

