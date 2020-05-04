Delek Group - Conference Call for Investors Following Publication of Financial Statements

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG) (US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that the Company's management will hold conference calls to review the financial statements on two occasions, in Hebrew and in English.

The call in Hebrew will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12pm.

Dial-in number: 03-9180609.

The call in English will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11am EST (4pm London time, 6pm Israel Time).

Dial-in numbers:

USA 1-888-668-9141

UK 0-800-917-5108

Other locations: +972-3-9180644

Please call a few minutes before the call starts and inform that you are calling in for Delek Group's conference call.

A recording will be available shortly after the calls on the Company's website at: http://ir.delek-group.com

A conference call does not remove the requirement to study the Immediate Reports and the financial statements of the Company, including all information included in them in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law (Warning Concerning Forward Looking Information), 1968.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on April 30, 2020.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P company with activities in the UK North Sea and the East Mediterranean. Delek Group has significant holdings in the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean (Israel's territorial water), with reserves and resources of more than 30 TCF and annual production of approximately 20 BCM. These reservoirs are a major natural gas supplier to the growing markets of Israel, Egypt and Jordan and Delek continues to lead the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Ithaca, Delek Group holds high-quality oil and natural gas assets in the UK North Sea totaling more than 270 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and producing about 27 million boe per year. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (DLEKG:IT) And its ADRs are traded on the US OTC market (DGRLY:US). For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Limor Gruber Head of Investor Relations Delek Group Ltd. Tel: +972 50 523 9233 [email protected]



