Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2020 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2020 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2020 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2020 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at [email protected]

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

