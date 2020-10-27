Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.905 per Common Limited Partner Unit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today declared its quarterly cash distribution for the third quarter 2020 of $0.905 per common limited partner unit, or $3.62 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 0.6% increase from the distribution for the second quarter 2020 of $0.90 per common limited partner unit ($3.60 per common limited partner unit annualized) and an 2.8% increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the third quarter 2019 of $0.88 per common limited partner unit ($3.52 per common limited partner unit annualized). The third quarter 2020 cash distribution is payable on November 12, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 6, 2020.

"This marks the thirtieth consecutive quarterly increase in the cash distribution and demonstrates stability of the business despite a difficult macro energy environment. We remain on-track to deliver 5% distribution growth this year versus 2019 levels," said Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding Delek Logistics' future distributions, including the amounts and timing thereof, and other statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that the following important factors, among others, may affect these forward-looking statements: the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting it to Delek US' business risks; risks and uncertainties related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the business of Delek Logistics, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters and other risks as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from those expected by management or described in forward-looking statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof.

Tax Considerations

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Delek Logistics Partners, LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Delek Logistics Partners, LP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Delek Logistics Partners, LP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

