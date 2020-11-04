Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $46.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $30.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $62.3 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $35.0 million in the third quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $59.1 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $33.7 million in the third quarter 2019. Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

For the third quarter 2020, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $67.8 million compared to $51.5 million in the third quarter 2019. Results improved on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the drop down of the Big Spring Gathering System and Trucking Assets, increased crude gathering, and a reduction in operating expenses by $4.2 million primarily due to a decrease in contract services. Reconciliation of net income attributable to all partners as reported under U.S. GAAP to EBITDA is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "Our financial performance remains resilient despite a challenging energy environment. Third quarter EBITDA and net income increased approximately 32% and 52%, respectively, versus last year. Third quarter distribution growth was 2.8% on a year-over-year basis and we are on-track to deliver 5% distribution growth on a full-year basis."

Mr. Yemin continued, "During the quarter, we eliminated the incentive distribution rights (IDRs), which removes an overhang from DKL shares and lowers our cost of capital. This better positions us to pursue growth opportunities going forward. Our distribution coverage and leverage ratios have already exceeded our year-end targets and create flexibility. Finally, the Red River pipeline expansion was completed in the quarter and should provide financial momentum into 2021."

Distribution and Liquidity

On October 27, 2020, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.905 per common limited partner unit for the third quarter 2020, which equates to $3.62 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on November 12, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 6, 2020. This represents a 0.6% increase from the second quarter 2020 distribution of $0.900 per common limited partner unit, or $3.60 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 2.8% increase over Delek Logistics' third quarter 2019 distribution of $0.88 per common limited partner unit, or $3.52 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the third quarter 2020, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $39.3 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio was 1.50x.

As of September 30, 2020, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1,006.1 million and cash of $6.0 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $89.3 million. The total leverage ratio, calculated in accordance with the credit facility, for the third quarter 2020 was approximately 3.9x, which is within the current requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio of 5.5x.

Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter 2020 was $142.3 million compared to $137.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the drop down of the Big Spring Gathering System and Trucking Assets. Total operating expenses were $14.2 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter 2019. The decrease was primarily due to cost control measures put in place at the end of the first quarter 2020. Total contribution margin was $67.3 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $46.5 million in the third quarter 2019, mainly driven by the aforementioned contribution from new assets and lower expenses. General and administrative expenses were $6.1 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $5.3 million in the prior-year period.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the third quarter 2020 was $46.4 million compared to $27.1 million in the third quarter 2019. The recent drop down of the Big Spring Gathering System and the Trucking Assets were the primary drivers behind the year-over-year growth. Operating expenses were $10.7 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $12.5 million in the prior-year period.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the third quarter 2020, contribution margin was $21.0 million, compared to $19.4 million in the third quarter 2019. The change in contribution margin was primarily due to lower operating expenses which were $3.5 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter 2019.

Average West Texas wholesale throughput in the third quarter 2020 was 9,948 barrels per day compared to 9,535 barrels per day in the third quarter 2019. The West Texas gross margin per barrel decreased year-over-year to $3.42 per barrel and included approximately $0.8 million, or $0.87 per barrel, from renewable identification numbers (RINs) generated in the quarter. During the third quarter 2019, the West Texas gross margin per barrel was $4.82 per barrel and included $0.3 million from RINs, or $0.38 per barrel.

Average terminalling throughput volume of 160,843 barrels per day during the third quarter 2020 decreased on a year-over-year basis from 170,727 barrels per day in the third quarter 2019. During the third quarter 2020, average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 73,417 barrels per day compared to 83,953 barrels per day during the third quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,024



$ 5,545

Accounts receivable

17,472



13,204

Accounts receivable from related parties

10,002



—

Inventory

1,696



12,617

Other current assets

410



2,204

Total current assets

35,604



33,570

Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

684,199



461,325

Less: accumulated depreciation

(216,698)



(166,281)

Property, plant and equipment, net

467,501



295,044

Equity method investments

255,368



246,984

Operating lease right-of-use assets

18,153



3,745

Goodwill

12,203



12,203

Marketing Contract Intangible, net

125,591



130,999

Rights-of-way

36,178



15,597

Other non-current assets

6,988



6,305

Total assets

$ 957,586



$ 744,447











LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 4,740



$ 12,471

Accounts payable to related parties

—



8,898

Interest payable

6,745



2,572

Excise and other taxes payable

3,433



3,941

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,546



1,435

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,482



5,765

Total current liabilities

23,946



35,082

Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

1,006,145



833,110

Asset retirement obligations

5,908



5,588

Deferred tax liabilities

1,205



215

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,607



2,310

Other non-current liabilities

19,229



19,261

Total non-current liabilities

1,045,094



860,484

Total liabilities

1,069,040



895,566

Equity (Deficit):







Common unitholders - public; 8,687,371 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 (9,131,579 at December 31, 2019)

164,313



164,436

Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,745,868 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 (15,294,046 at December 31, 2019)

(275,767)



(310,513)

General partner - 0 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 (498,482 at December 31, 2019)

—



(5,042)

Total deficit

(111,454)



(151,119)

Total liabilities and deficit

$ 957,586



$ 744,447



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 95,410



$ 66,647



$ 289,739



$ 191,530

Third-party 46,858



70,909



133,567



253,852

Net revenues 142,268



137,556



423,306



445,382

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 60,692



72,594



205,877



262,713

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented

below) 13,694



17,490



39,271



49,318

Depreciation and amortization 8,931



6,138



22,957



18,450

Total cost of sales 83,317



96,222



268,105



330,481

Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation

and amortization presented below) 536



945



2,152



2,502

General and administrative expenses 6,122



5,280



16,973



15,046

Depreciation and amortization 528



450



1,495



1,351

Other operating income, net —



(70)



(107)



(95)

Total operating costs and expenses 90,503



102,827



288,618



349,285

Operating income 51,765



34,729



134,688



96,097

Interest expense, net 10,360



12,509



32,854



35,164

Income from equity method investments (4,860)



(8,394)



(16,875)



(14,860)

Other (income) expense, net 105



—



103



461

Total non-operating expenses, net 5,605



4,115



16,082



20,765

Income before income tax expense 46,160



30,614



118,606



75,332

Income tax (benefit) expense (168)



84



67



220

Net income attributable to partners $ 46,328



$ 30,530



$ 118,539



$ 75,112

Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 46,328



$ 30,530



$ 118,539



$ 75,112

















Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights —



8,895



18,724



24,244

Limited partners' interest in net income $ 46,328



$ 21,635



$ 99,815



$ 50,868

















Net income per limited partner unit:













Common units - basic $ 1.26



$ 0.89



$ 3.30



$ 2.08

Common units - diluted $ 1.26



$ 0.89



$ 3.30



$ 2.08

















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Common units - basic 36,889,761



24,417,285



30,290,051



24,411,308

Common units - diluted 36,894,043



24,420,582



30,292,261



24,417,466

















Cash distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.905



$ 0.880



$ 2.695



$ 2.550



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 118,539



$ 75,112

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

24,452



19,801

Non-cash lease expense

2,236



2,554

Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

5,408



5,408

Amortization of deferred revenue

(1,418)



(1,248)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

1,786



2,054

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

320



298

Income from equity method investments

(16,875)



(14,860)

Dividends from equity method investments

17,572



9,188

(Gain) loss on asset disposals

(107)



(95)

Deferred income taxes

990



115

Other non-cash adjustments

292



484

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(4,268)



1,588

Inventories and other current assets

12,714



(3,290)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(7,638)



(7,613)

Accounts receivable/payable to related parties

(19,002)



(5,016)

Non-current assets and liabilities, net

(347)



2,391

Changes in assets and liabilities

(18,541)



(11,940)

Net cash provided by operating activities

134,654



86,871

Cash flows from investing activities







Asset acquisitions from Delek Holdings, net of assumed liabilities

(100,527)



—

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(6,918)



(4,964)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

107



144

Distributions from equity method investments

2,723



804

Equity method investment contributions

(11,804)



(137,361)

Net cash used in investing activities

(116,419)



(141,377)

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest

10



8

Distributions to general partner

(27,635)



(22,762)

Distributions to common unitholders - public

(23,653)



(22,580)

Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings

(46,220)



(37,929)

Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Trucking Assets Acquisition

(47,558)



—

Distribution to general partner for conversion of its interest and IDR elimination

(45,000)



—

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

515,900



476,400

Payments on revolving credit facility

(343,600)



(336,800)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(17,756)



56,337

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

479



1,831

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5,545



4,522

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 6,024



$ 6,353

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 26,895



$ 29,003

Income taxes

$ 141



$ 143

Non-cash investing activities:







(Decrease) increase in accrued capital expenditures

$ (948)



$ 1,274

Equity issuance to Delek Holdings unitholders in connection with Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition

$ 109,513



$ —

Non-cash financing activities:







Sponsor contribution of fixed assets

$ 1,378



$ —

Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period

$ 16,644



$ 649

Non-cash lease liability arising from recognition of right of use assets upon adoption of ASU 2016-02

$ —



$ 20,202



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 46,328



$ 30,530



$ 118,539



$ 75,112

Add:













Income tax (benefit) expense (168)



84



67



220

Depreciation and amortization 9,459



6,588



24,452



19,801

Amortization of customer contract intangible assets 1,803



1,803



5,408



5,408

Interest expense, net 10,360



12,509



32,854



35,164

EBITDA $ 67,782



$ 51,514



$ 181,320



$ 135,705

















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 62,273



$ 35,047



$ 134,654



$ 86,871

Changes in assets and liabilities (2,458)



2,451



18,541



11,940

Non-cash lease expense (1,596)



(1,145)



(2,236)



(2,554)

Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 1,033



—



2,723



804

Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures (27)



(3,728)



(760)



(5,515)

Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 26



1,223



81



2,607

Accretion of asset retirement obligations (106)



(100)



(320)



(298)

Deferred income taxes (47)



(118)



(990)



(115)

Other operating income, net —



70



107



95

Distributable Cash Flow $ 59,098



$ 33,700



$ 151,800



$ 93,835



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2020

2019

2020

2019 Limited partners' distribution on common units $ 39,307



$ 21,487



$ 87,536



$ 62,256

General partner's distributions —



439



986



1,269

General partner's incentive distribution rights —



8,453



17,632



23,206

Total distributions to be paid (1) $ 39,307



$ 30,379



$ 106,154



$ 86,731

















Distributable cash flow $ 59,098



$ 33,700



$ 151,800



$ 93,835

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (2) 1.50x

1.11x

1.43x

1.08x

(1) The distributions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflect the impact of the distribution waiver that waived all of the distributions for the first quarter of 2020 on the 5.0 million Additional Units, related to the Big Spring Gathering Assets transaction, with respect to base distributions and the IDRs. In addition, the distributions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflect the waiver of distributions in respect of the IDRs associated with the Additional Units for at least two years. The IDRs were eliminated in the Restructuring Transaction on August 13, 2020.

(2) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pipelines and Transportation













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 68,444



$ 39,304



$ 168,285



$ 112,694

Third party 3,035



5,281



14,587



16,733

Total pipelines and transportation 71,479



44,585



182,872



129,427

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 14,342



4,947



31,622



17,871

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 10,749



12,547



31,936



36,109

Segment contribution margin $ 46,388



$ 27,091



$ 119,314



$ 75,447

Total Assets $ 685,871



$ 529,219

























Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Net revenues:













Affiliates (1) $ 26,966



$ 27,343



$ 121,454



$ 78,836

Third party 43,823



65,628



118,980



237,119

Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 70,789



92,971



240,434



315,955

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 46,350



67,647



174,255



244,842

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 3,481



5,888



9,487



15,711

Segment contribution margin $ 20,958



$ 19,436



$ 56,692



$ 55,402

Total Assets $ 271,715



238,588

























Consolidated













Net revenues:













Affiliates $ 95,410



$ 66,647



$ 289,739



$ 191,530

Third party 46,858



70,909



133,567



253,852

Total consolidated 142,268



137,556



423,306



445,382

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 60,692



72,594



205,877



262,713

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 14,230



18,435



41,423



51,820

Contribution margin 67,346



46,527



176,006



130,849

General and administrative expenses 6,122



5,280



16,973



15,046

Depreciation and amortization 9,459



6,588



24,452



19,801

Other operating income, net —



(70)



(107)



(95)

Operating income $ 51,765



$ 34,729



$ 134,688



$ 96,097

Total Assets $ 957,586



$ 767,807











(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Pipelines and Transportation 2020

2019

2020

2019 Maintenance capital spending $ 28



$ 2,731



$ 467



$ 3,959

Discretionary capital spending 2,524



372



2,957



386

Segment capital spending $ 2,552



$ 3,103



3,424



4,345

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Maintenance capital spending $ 118



$ 980



1,480



1,389

Discretionary capital spending 558



(91)



2,014



504

Segment capital spending $ 676



$ 889



3,494



1,893

Consolidated













Maintenance capital spending $ 146



$ 3,711



1,947



5,348

Discretionary capital spending 3,082



281



4,971



890

Total capital spending $ 3,228



$ 3,992



$ 6,918



$ 6,238



Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pipelines and Transportation Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 78,244



49,477



76,750



43,446

Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 55,740



43,518



55,315



32,242

El Dorado Gathering System 13,659



21,632



13,520



21,143

East Texas Crude Logistics System 22,591



25,391



15,705



21,045

Big Spring Gathering Assets (1) 90,719



—



85,845



—

Plains Connection System 104,314



—



96,961



—

















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 73,417



83,953



70,376



74,607

Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 78,659



80,203



73,701



83,608

West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 9,948



9,535



11,718



11,446

West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 3.42



$ 4.82



$ 2.37



$ 4.83

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) 160,843



170,727



145,240



160,621



































(1) Throughput for the Big Spring Gathering Assets are for approximately 180 days we owned the assets following the Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition effective March 31, 2020.

(2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

