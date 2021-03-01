Delek US Holdings Names Todd O'Malley EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") today announced the appointment of Todd O'Malley to EVP, Chief Commercial Officer effective March 1, 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Todd to the Delek family" said Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. "Todd brings a wealth of private equity, trading, capital markets, operations, and management expertise in the energy and renewable sectors to his role at Delek. This aligns our company for future growth with strong proven leadership."

Prior to joining Delek in 2021, Mr O'Malley served as a special advisor to a number of private equity and public company CEO's and boards regarding corporate strategy, M&A/divestments, financial structuring, and commercial optimization. He has previously held C-suite positions at Citizens Companies (President and CEO), Gulf Oil (EVP and Chief Commercial Officer), PBF Logistics (President), and PBF Energy (SVP and Chief Commercial Officer). He has also worked extensively in the investment banking, hedge fund, commodity trading, and electric and natural gas sectors. He holds an undergraduate degree from Colgate University (Cum Laude) and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics"). Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

SOURCE Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.delekus.com/

