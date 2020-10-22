Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal Provides Fast and Effective Laser Tattoo Removal in Hatboro, PA

HATBORO, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal, a leading laser tattoo removal provider in Hatboro, PA, offers advanced laser tattoo removal for clients interested in removing or altering their unwanted ink. Laser tattoo removal is widely known as the safest, most effective method for removing tattoos or fading tattoos in preparation for a cover-up. Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal uses the industry-leading Astanza Duality laser to help clients in the greater Hatboro area reach their desired look.

"Tattoos are extremely popular, especially for their permanent design. But that design aspect often leads to many cases of tattoo regret," said Hannah Stevens, owner. "I founded Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal to meet the needs of laser tattoo removal, but more so to help people feel happy in their skin. Not only do we help people erase unwanted ink, we fade tattoos to help tattoo artists with cover-ups and offer free radiation dot removal to help cancer survivors remove unpleasant reminders of their radiation treatment experience."

Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Duality laser to perform all laser tattoo removal and radiation dot removal treatments. The Astanza Duality is a state-of-the-art Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that produces 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths. Featuring a homogenized square spot beam, an ultra-short pulse duration, and high peak power, the Duality is designed to effectively remove a wide range of tattoo pigments safely from all patient skin types.

Many cancer patients are given permanent marks or tattoos on the skin to guide their radiation therapy. While these markers are essential for radiation treatment, they often serve as an unwanted reminder for cancer survivors. Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal provides complimentary laser removal of radiation spots year-round.

"Hannah and the team at Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal go above and beyond to deliver the best removal experience for every client that walks in their doors," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "We are so proud to partner with a business that puts their client needs first."

Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal is a specialty business that focuses on complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. Owner, Hannah Stevens, worked several years in the tattoo industry and founded Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal after seeing the high demand for tattoo removal and modification. Stevens received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program, and is a Certified Laser Specialists and Laser Safety Officer.

Deleted Scene offers complimentary consultations and tattoo assessments. To book a free consultation, visit https://www.deletedscenetattooremoval.com/ or call (215) 675-1850. Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal is located at 136 South York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

