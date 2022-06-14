Deli Meat Market Size to Grow by USD 86.89 billion | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

For more insights on market growth, Read our Sample Report

The deli meat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. among others.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the cured deli meat segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The popularity of packaged meats as an RTE option is one of the main factors driving the growth of this segment. Cured deli meats are generally prepared with salt, nitrites additives, and other preservative chemicals to preserve the flavor and color. The process of curing extends the life of the meat by removing moisture and altering the flavor.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growth in organized retail is driving the growth of the global daily meat market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a diverse range of products. The number of supermarkets is increasing. In addition, countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico are witnessing a considerable increase in supermarket penetration. Fresh and packaged foods must pass through organized retail outlets on their way from producers to consumers.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist deli meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the deli meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the deli meat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deli meat market vendors

Deli Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 86.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Cured deli meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Uncured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Uncured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Uncured deli meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boars Head Brand

Exhibit 43: Boars Head Brand - Overview



Exhibit 44: Boars Head Brand - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Boar's Head Brand - Key news



Exhibit 46: Boars Head Brand - Key offerings

10.4 BRF SA

Exhibit 47: BRF SA - Overview



Exhibit 48: BRF SA - Business segments



Exhibit 49: BRF SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: BRF SA - Segment focus

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.7 Hormel Foods Corp.

Exhibit 60: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 JBS SA

Exhibit 65: JBS SA - Overview



Exhibit 66: JBS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 67: JBS SA - Key news



Exhibit 68: JBS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: JBS SA - Segment focus

10.9 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Exhibit 70: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Exhibit 75: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 76: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Segment focus

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 79: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key news



Exhibit 82: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 84: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

