Deli Meat Market Size to Grow by USD 86.89 billion | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

The deli meat market report is segmented by application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others), type (azo, phthalocyanine, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). By geography, the market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growth in the organized retail sector. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US is a key country for the deli meat market in North America.
According to the report "Deli Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.23% in 2021 and will experience a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 86.89 billion from 2020 to 2025.
Vendor Insights and Scope
The deli meat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. among others.
The report also covers the following areas:
Key Segment Analysis
By product, the cured deli meat segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The popularity of packaged meats as an RTE option is one of the main factors driving the growth of this segment. Cured deli meats are generally prepared with salt, nitrites additives, and other preservative chemicals to preserve the flavor and color. The process of curing extends the life of the meat by removing moisture and altering the flavor.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growth in organized retail is driving the growth of the global daily meat market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a diverse range of products. The number of supermarkets is increasing. In addition, countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico are witnessing a considerable increase in supermarket penetration. Fresh and packaged foods must pass through organized retail outlets on their way from producers to consumers.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist deli meat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the deli meat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the deli meat market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deli meat market vendors
|
Deli Meat Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 86.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, France, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Cured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Cured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Cured deli meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Uncured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Uncured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Uncured deli meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Competitive scenario
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Boars Head Brand
- Exhibit 43: Boars Head Brand - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Boars Head Brand - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Boar's Head Brand - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Boars Head Brand - Key offerings
- 10.4 BRF SA
- Exhibit 47: BRF SA - Overview
- Exhibit 48: BRF SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: BRF SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: BRF SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
- 10.7 Hormel Foods Corp.
- Exhibit 60: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 JBS SA
- Exhibit 65: JBS SA - Overview
- Exhibit 66: JBS SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: JBS SA - Key news
- Exhibit 68: JBS SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: JBS SA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sigma Alimentos SA de CV
- Exhibit 75: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 79: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
