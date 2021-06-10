Deli Meat Market to grow by USD 86.89 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the deli meat market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major drivers in the market?

Factors such as the growth in organized retail, the increase in product launches, and the rise in demand for packaged meat are the major drivers in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 8%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase in product launches. However, the increase in product recalls will hamper the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in organized retail will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in product recalls is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this deli meat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Deli Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deli Meat Market is segmented as below:

Product

Cured Deli Meat



Uncured Deli Meat

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Deli Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The deli meat market report covers the following areas:

Deli Meat Market Size

Deli Meat Market Trends

Deli Meat Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in demand for packaged meat as one of the prime reasons driving the Deli Meat Market growth during the next few years.

Deli Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist deli meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the deli meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the deli meat market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deli meat market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Uncured deli meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boars Head Brand

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS SA

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

