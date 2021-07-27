DELIC Labs President and CSO Dr. Markus Roggen to Speak at MJBizCon

Dr. Roggen to Address the "Cost of the Status Quo: An Economic Look at Extraction Optimization", Thursday Oct 21, 2021at 2:00pm PT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DELIC Corp Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced Dr. Markus Roggen, President and CEO of its subsidiary DELIC Labs has been selected as a speaker at MJBizCon 2021. Dr. Roggen will lead a discussion on "Cost of the Status Quo: An Economic Look at Extraction Optimization," Thursday October 21, 2021 at 2:00pm PT. DELIC Labs is a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. DELIC Labs serves as the engine for the DELIC platform, conducting research and developing innovative product lines and intellectual property (IP), including psilocybin vaporization technology for future distribution across the Company's physical footprint and licensed psychedelic wellness clinics in the United States.

"Business managers find that cannabis production does not deliver on the riches promised, due to low yields or high costs," said Dr. Roggen, DELIC Labs President and CSO. "The major obstacle to realize profits from an extraction operation is the disconnect between the business and production teams. Cannabis extraction should not be viewed as a black art but a quantifiable scientific process. And modern process analytics will improve the production and profits."

Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and UBC Professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis, DELIC Labs supports the psychedelic industry with high precision chemical analytics, metabolomic identification and process optimization. DELIC Labs is one of a handful of licensed psilocybin research labs in Canada and has an aggressive plan to build out a suite of novel compounds and delivery methods for the industry. DELIC Labs is also a leading cannabis analytical and research company boasting clients that include some of the largest brands in the world. DELIC Labs is applying for a Dealer's License, and intends to eventually commercialize its psilocybin research and associated intellectual property (IP).

Dr. Markus Roggen is President and Chief Scientific Officer of Delic Labs, a licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Delic Labs is one of a handful of research labs licensed for both cannabis and psilocybin in Canada. Delic Labs was initially founded as Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures by Dr. Roggen and Prof. Dr. Glenn Sammis in 2018, and rebranded after the sale to Delic Corp. Dr. Roggen received his M/Sci degree from Imperial College, London, UK in 2008. He then pursued his graduate degree in organic chemistry at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETHZ), where he received his PhD in 2012. Dr. Roggen was awarded an DAAD postdoctoral fellowship to pursue further training in physical organic chemistry at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla in 2013-2014. He then entered the cannabis industry in 2014 and since has held executive positions in analytical and production companies. His research into process optimization and analytical methods has been recognized with a number of awards, ElSohley Award of the ACS, Cannabis Scientist Power List 2020 & 2021, 40 under 40 by Marijuana Venture Magazine among others. Dr. Roggen is also a trusted advisor and mentor to multiple startups, startup accelerators and organizations

About DELIC Labs (formerly Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.)

DELIC Labs is a federally licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and founded by award-winning chemists Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Dr. Glenn Sammis, DELIC Labs uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to develop IP, produce novel products for patients, and advance the cannabis and psychedelic wellness industries. Part of the DELIC Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, DELIC Labs powers innovation and treatment options with an ever-expanding line of unique and high-quality products for markets that allow legal cannabis and psychedelic-based care.

About DELIC Corp, Inc.

DELIC is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs , the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

