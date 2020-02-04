Delight Restaurant Group Announces Opening Of 2 New Taco Bell Restaurants In Fort Wayne And Granger, Indiana

FT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight Restaurant Group announced today the opening of 2 new Taco Bell restaurants in Fort Wayne and Granger, Indiana. Delight Restaurant Group now owns and operates 26 Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana after acquiring a portfolio in the Ft Wayne and South Bend metropolitan areas in October 2018. Each new restaurant will create approximately three dozen new jobs and offer craveable Mexican style food with fast and friendly service.

On the restaurant opening in the Southtown area of Ft Wayne, Mayor Tom Henry remarked, "I continue to be encouraged by the positive strides we're making in southeast Fort Wayne. Job growth and new restaurant and retail options are critical as we work together to make a lasting impact. We're appreciative of the investment that's been made by Delight Restaurant Group with the new Taco Bell."

The new Taco Bell in Ft Wayne will host a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:30 am where Mayor Henry and other community leaders will join for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Founded by Managing Partners Richard and Andrew Krumholz in 2016, Delight Restaurant Group is a growth-oriented franchisee in the Taco Bell and Wendy's system. The company owns a total of 57 restaurants with approximately $95 million in gross annual revenue and 1,800 employees. The company plans to continue expanding through acquisitions of existing restaurants and new unit development.

Richard and Andrew Krumholz, Managing Partners of Delight Restaurant Group: "We are thrilled to open these new Taco Bell restaurants. They represent our continued investment in the community, our team, and our best-in-class brands. We look forward to delighting customers at these new locations."

About Delight Restaurant Group

Delight Restaurant Group is a growth oriented franchisee of Taco Bell and Wendy's restaurants with a total of 57 locations and approximately $95 million in gross annual revenue. The company was founded in 2016 by Managing Partners Andrew and Richard Krumholz. More information can be found at www.delightrg.com.

Delight Restaurant Group Contact:

Randi Hawkinson

rhawkinson@delightrg.com

P.O. Box 780023

Wichita, KS 67278

SOURCE Delight Restaurant Group

