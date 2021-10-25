Delish and Dash Unveil New Kitchen Line, Offering Style and Convenience for Foodies Everywhere

The Collection:

Waffle Bite Maker: These 2.5" diameter waffles cook up to 9 at a time, and are perfect for snacking, making mini desserts, and more. To cook, simply add the batter and waffles will be golden brown in under 3 minutes, ready to serve with your favorite toppings.

: This donut maker cooks up to 7 bakery-fresh 3" donuts at once, which are the perfect breakfast treat or fun decorating project. When finished, use nonstick wipes for an easy, quick cleanup. Lightweight Cast Iron Pans: These versatile, easy-to-handle pans come in 8", 10" and 12" sizes, and are a great, lighter alternative to traditional cast iron. With a sturdy stainless-steel handle and durable construction, it is easy to move around and convenient for everyday cooking from pancakes to pasta and more. Each package will also include a QR code with exclusive Delish by Dash recipes.

This marks the second collaborative product drop of Delish in partnership with Dash after the Delish by Dash Stand Mixer debuted last fall.

"Cooking healthy should be fun and easy for everyone, which is why we partnered with Dash who frequently shakes up the industry by exemplifying how healthy eating doesn't need to break the bank," says Joanna Saltz, Editorial Director of Delish. "Following the success of last year's collaborative kitchen line debut, we are thrilled to bring a brand-new slew of kitchen must-haves that simplify the cooking process while adding colorful, playful personality to each home."

The new Delish by Dash Waffle Bite Maker and Donut Maker will be available at bydash.com, Macy's, and Kohl's, while the new Lightweight Cast Iron Pans can be found in all sizes on bydash.com and Amazon. These new products also come with Delish by Dash recipe books filled with special recipes tailored per product.

"The beauty and ease of Delish by Dash is that both entities share a mutual passion of delivering high-caliber kitchenware that not only looks good but delivers on our belief that the path to wellness begins in the kitchen," added Evan Dash, StoreBound Founder and CEO. "Through our continued partnership, we are determined to make today's at-home cooking process more enjoyable than ever to accommodate everyone -- from families juggling multiple responsibilities to the individual embarking on their next apartment or van life adventure, Delish by Dash gives all the chance to channel personal style without limiting accessibility."

Dash is one of a range of brands developed and produced by StoreBound. The brand is committed to creating a healthier lifestyle for everyone, by creating products that make it easier for people to prepare food at home.

About Delish

Celebrating easy ways to incorporate the fun of food into everyday life, Delish.com is the destination for recipes, videos and the latest food news that get people excited to cook. Delish is the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet with more than 41 million unique monthly visitors and 5 billion video views a year. From turning their tasty recipes into life to reviewing the hottest trends, the site's popular short-form videos can rack up to 11 million views in just 24 hours and favorites have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. Delish features a broad range of exciting content covering the food and beverage industry, making the site a go-to source for people who love food. Delish.com is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 166 million readers and site visitors each month — 67% of all millennials and 58% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (Source: 2020 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (12-20/S20). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes nearly 250 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world.

About Dash

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. The brand is grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life can make a big impact, and that the best path to wellness is eating whole, natural foods. In the store, in the kitchen, and online, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious healthy meals. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

About StoreBound

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of our customers worldwide.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

