Delivering a Single View of Customer Data Via G-Cloud - Altcom's Atonal Customer Data Platform

PENZANCE, England, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altcom, a UK software development company have made their Atonal Customer Data Platform available via the UK government's G-Cloud procurement service.

Atonal is able to deliver a single customer view of all data from multiple sources so now organisations can have an integrated view of customer data within a short time frame and with low opex expenditure. Altcom's Atonal solution reduces the time spent on data management and integration while providing tailored business reporting and outputs to eCRM systems through standard querying tools.

John Cowles, Director and owner at Altcom stated, "Atonal is an Azure based solution that is highly secure, scaleable and inexpensive to operate. It can ingest data sources from from flat files to live feeds and because of our 'infrastructure as code' approach it only uses what it needs when it needs it keeping opex costs low."

Download from the G-Cloud: www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/services/914822976227639

Altcom have been creating digital experiences since 1995. Their work includes: Enterprise Web Platforms, Mobile Apps, High Availability Cloud Hosting and Digital Marketing tech. They are ISO9001:2015 certified for "software design, development, sales and licensing."

For more information contact Altcom at: www.altcom.co.uk

Contact:

John Cowles

+44 (0)203 034 4711

220941@email4pr.com

SOURCE Altcom

