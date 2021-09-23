Delivering Good to Honor Tanger Outlets with Impact Award at November 3 Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit Delivering Good announced today that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will receive the charity's Impact Award, honoring the company's efforts to support important causes and communities where the company works. The award will be presented at the nonprofit's annual fundraising celebration on Wednesday, November 3 in New York City at the Ziegfeld Ballroom starting at 6:00 p.m.

"Tanger Outlets is a company that it is leading by example through its corporate social responsibility efforts," said Andrea Weiss, Chair of Delivering Good. "The company recently released its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report, showcasing the company's programs and accomplishments. Delivering Good has been very happy to benefit from the company's funding for local community impact and we look forward to continuing our relationship."

Tanger Outlets is being recognized with Delivering Good's Impact Award for assistance the company provides to local communities and its specific support of Delivering Good's national mission. This year Tanger Outlets supported Delivering Good's back-to-school event in Washington DC with corporate funding, and by helping a local mom and her son with a shopping spree at Washington, D.C. Metro Area's upscale Tanger Outlets National Harbor. During the 2020 holiday season, all Tanger centers in the U.S. sold limited edition "Goodness Gives" winter beanies to benefit Delivering Good's mission. The hat program also donated 1,000 hats to community partners, in Pittsburgh, PA; Flint, MI; Durham, NC; and New York, NY.

"It is truly a special honor to receive Delivering Good's annual Impact Award," said Stephen Yalof, CEO and President of Tanger Outlets. "Here at Tanger Outlets, supporting the families who make our surrounding communities so vibrant and engaging is an essential part of our company's mission. We are working to deliver the best value, experience, and opportunity for our communities, stakeholders and partners. We are so proud of what we've accomplished in partnership with Delivering Good and are excited to continue to offer resources, hope, and dignity to families in need."

Throughout 2020, Tanger Outlets has made substantial progress in its Environmental, Social and Governance program with major milestones. The company created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission and framework and formed a DEI Council, and also developed a Human Rights Policy to protect the rights of all people in the company's value chain. To deliver critical, basic needs and encourage civic engagement in its communities Tanger Outlets established new partnerships with nonprofit organizations, contributed more than $720,000 in charitable giving and spent nearly 3,900 hours volunteering in local communities. The company hosted over 280 community and charitable events, including nearly 100 to provide support during the pandemic.

Ken Downing, Chief Creative Officer at Triple Five Group Ltd., is the chair and host of "An Evening of Delivering Good," and also a member of the Delivering Good Board of Directors. "The theme for An Evening of Delivering Good will celebrate the positive force of families, whether they are born or chosen, and the good it creates in our world," said Downing. "Regardless of where you are in life, most people still need some sort of family as a foundation for their dreams. The greatest impact Delivering Good has is often through our local community partners and the families they serve," he said.

In addition to the Impact Award, Delivering Good is recognizing the Ralph Lauren Corporation with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the many philanthropic endeavors it has supported through the years, as well as the company's direct support for Delivering Good. SAP will receive Delivering Good's inaugural Innovation Award, recognizing the company's creative and inventive leadership in support of the charity's mission. SAP has developed a technology platform that can match Delivering Good's 800+ local community partners with companies and organizations that want to make a charitable impact across the US and Canada.

"An Evening of Delivering Good" is being designed to offer program opportunities for people who want to participate virtually, while also providing a sit-down dinner and program to a live audience. For reservation and sponsorship information about the evening, please visit DGevening.org , or email [email protected]

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger Outlet's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a national nonprofit organization that strives to help create a more equitable world where people facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges can have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Peter Paris

646.362.9091

[email protected]

SOURCE Delivering Good