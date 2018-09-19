DeliverMyRide.com Takes the Drama Out of Buying a Car

PONTIAC, Mich., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliver My Ride®, the newest disruptor in the online car buying industry, is launching a dynamic brand campaign to engage car shoppers and convert them into online car buyers.

Starting March 5, 2019, Deliver My Ride will launch new television, radio and YouTube advertising spots to reach online consumers looking for an easy, safe, convenient and modern alternative to car buying. The new campaign follows the August 2018 launch of the latest online platform, founded by Michael McInerney, a retail automotive industry veteran and expert who identified the need to streamline and simplify the car buying process.

"Deliver My Ride is not a typical third-party car shopping site," said McInerney, CEO of Deliver My Ride. "We've created a unique model that nobody else is providing and we've created a brand awareness campaign that reflects the real challenges and anxiety people experience when it's time to buy a new car."

While other sites have created shopping and price comparison algorithms to help consumers with their vehicle search, Deliver My Ride is focused on the actual transaction, purchase and delivery of the vehicle. "We're not a lead generation tool; we don't collect your data and share it with dealerships," said McInerney. "We partner with local dealerships to sell actual new car inventory so you can find the car you want, apply for the rebates you might qualify for, configure your payments to the penny, apply for financing, finalize your purchase or lease and have the car delivered to your front door, without ever setting foot in a dealership."

"The focus of this campaign is to acknowledge the stress and drama that comes with the process of buying a new car," said Steven Pitsillos, CEO of roundtable6, the Bingham Farms-based marketing firm that developed the strategy behind the new Deliver My Ride campaign. "What we've learned from consumers is that going into a dealership to buy a new car is at the top of the list as one of the most stressful retail experiences. This campaign shows, in a creative and dramatic way, that Deliver My Ride identifies with those feelings and has basically removed everything stressful about car buying. The only drama comes from the decision-making part and not the car buying part. Consumers can trust in the Deliver My Ride process because they're in complete control of the entire car buying experience."

David Fischer Jr., President & COO of The Suburban Collection, one of Deliver My Ride's dealer partners, has been working with the platform for one year. "In the beginning we were skeptical because there are dozens of online car shopping platforms we deal with every day and they all basically provide dealers with the same service," he said. "Deliver My Ride has a great customer interface and helps us deliver incremental units. By participating in their network, our inventory is being seen by more potential car buyers in a different way."

Deliver My Ride customer Wendy A. bought her 2018 Ford Edge on the website and was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to buy a new car online. "I was in the market for a new car and I used a couple of the online car shopping platforms to search and compare pricing, but I knew that those sites would match me with a dealer and eventually I would have to make the trip to finish the process," she said.

"With my busy life, spending hours at a dealership is time I just don't have, so I was looking for an alternative solution," Wendy continued. "The experience was so easy and the site was very intuitive. I was able to find the car I wanted, received financing and scheduled delivery to my home, where I signed the final paperwork right in my living room. I felt in complete control of the entire process; it was safe, quick, painless and convenient."

The company was founded in 2014 and, after a period of beta testing with local metro Detroit dealership networks, launched the automated platform in the third quarter of 2018. Today, Deliver My Ride has agreements with over 60 dealerships and continues to expand throughout the state. "Our long-term projections are to sell 500 cars per month, per market, as we expand," said McInerney. "Since our launch, we've been analyzing user shopping and buying behavior so we can continue to develop and improve this tool for people who are looking for an easy, transparent and convenient way to buy a vehicle."

Currently, the service is available only in Michigan, but the company plans to expand to 80 markets across the country.

Deliver My Ride's new advertising spots can be viewed on the website and will be running on local cable channels on AMC, Entertainment, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Lifetime, TLC, and TNT.

About Deliver My Ride

Deliver My Ride® was founded in 2014 by Mike McInerney, an automotive retail veteran in the Detroit metropolitan area with over 30 years of experience in the industry. Deliver My Ride creates a convenient, pressure-free way to buy or lease a new vehicle online. The website presents local dealer inventory with transparent terms, prenegotiated pricing, manufacturer incentives and multiple financing and lease options for new model vehicles. Deliver My Ride customers receive free delivery directly to their home or place of business. The company has developed a network of over 60 innovative, like-minded dealerships to provide consumers with a modern alternative to the traditional car buying process. Deliver My Ride is based in Pontiac, Michigan, and is part of the portfolio of technology brands of MadDog Technology, a venture operator and investor focused on creating and operating cloud-powered software businesses, founded by former Compuware Chairman and CEO Peter Karmanos, Jr.

