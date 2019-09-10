Deliveroo, Costa Coffee and BrewDog are the UK's Fastest Growing Brands in the 2019 BrandZ™ Top 75 Most Valuable UK Brands Ranking

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliveroo, Costa Coffee and BrewDog are growing in value faster than any other UK brands, according to the 2019 BrandZ™ Top 75 Most Valuable UK Brands, announced today by WPP and Kantar . Vodafone remains the UK's most valuable brand, worth US$26.5 billion (£21.5 billion), followed by HSBC and Shell.

While UK brands remain well known and loved among consumers, the rate of their growth continues to fall behind brands in the BrandZ Global Top 100 – which are worth 7% more than they were in 2018 – as well as those in other European markets. The total value of the BrandZ UK Top 75 declined 3% over the last year. Their growth is also slower than the global economy, which expanded 3.7% over the last year.

While half of the UK Top 75 lost brand value, declining on average 12%, the other half grew by an average of 13%. Despite the UK Top 75 still being worth a combined value of US$263.3 billion (£214 billion), this value is being eroded as global brands become fitter and more competitive in comparison. Economic uncertainty has also impacted on UK brand equity with some shareholders showing more reluctance to invest. There are now just three UK brands in the Global Top 100: Vodafone (no.49), HSBC (no.56) and Shell (no.65).

Services and retail brands dominate once again with 33 brands in the Top 75 ranking: with 8 telecom providers, 9 banks, 2 energy providers and 14 retailers, holding 67% of the total value between them. There are three newcomers to the ranking: WHSmith (no.68), Aston Martin (no.69) and Halifax (no.70).

Success stories: The fastest risers

Deliveroo, at no.50 after increasing its value 54% to $1.4bn (£1.1bn), has proved a great disruptive force, while building a reputation for social and environmental sustainability. The purchase of Costa Coffee (+48%; no.47; $1.5bn; £1.2bn) by Coca-Cola has boosted its value. BrewDog (+40%; no.57; $1.2bn; £1bn) innovates in a very purposeful way, and has a unique identity that helps it stand out from the crowd. The Top 5 Risers are completed by Ocado (+35%; no.34; $2.0bn; £1.6bn), and Innocent (+35%; no.51; $1.3bn; £1.1bn).

David Roth, CEO of the Store WPP EMEA and Asia and Chairman on BrandZ, said: "Consumers perceive the fastest-growing UK brands as innovative and dynamic, with a sense of momentum and a clear point of difference. They have built strong emotional connections and have great communicative power to tell their story. However, to keep up with accelerated growth of other global brands these brands must now work to build on their strengths and continue to deliver a fantastic customer experience, one of the key drivers of success for disruptive brands."

The BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable UK Brands 2019

Rank 2019 Brand Category Brand value 2019 (US$bn) Brand value change Rank 2018 1 Vodafone Telecom providers $26.5 -8% 1 2 HSBC Banks $23.2 -2% 2 3 Shell Energy $20.7 2% 3 4 BP Energy $13.2 +12% 6 5 BT Telecom providers $12.2 -11% 4 6 Sky Telecom providers $10.1 -16% 5 7 Tesco Retail $9.2 1% 7 8 Lipton Beverages $9.1 5% 8 9 Dove Personal care $6.5 8% 10 10 Barclays Banks $5.7 -10% 9

Note: BrandZ is the only brand valuation ranking that combines validated financial data with consumers' opinions to calculate the value a brand contributes to the business that owns it.

'Fame' is not enough

The fastest-growing brands in the BrandZ UK Top 75 are viewed by consumers as different in a very meaningful way. The big-name brands are very salient – they jump readily to consumers' minds – but they are not considered to be meaningfully different. As a result, their relevance and their brand value are both slipping. Nor are they deemed particularly innovative, scoring 104 (down from 105 in 2018), compared with 113 for the BrandZ Global Top 100 and an average of 100. They are also less 'loved', engendering less of a positive emotional connection and predisposition to buy than brands in the rest of the world.

Martin Guerrieria, Global BrandZ Research Director, said: "This is a wake-up call for UK brands that have been over-reliant on their fame. Economic uncertainty – including around Brexit – has led to a lack of investment in long-term brand building, and a focus on short-term outcomes such as driving sales. The sheer profile of UK brands has bolstered their success thus far, but this is not sustainable without meaningful difference, which can only be created through brand building. To avoid losing more ground, brands must reinvigorate their offer and revitalise their connection with consumers – building on their salience to prove their continued relevance."

Jane Bloomfield, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar UK, said: "The UK is a phenomenal market to be associated with, and there's a huge opportunity for brands to grow, even in these challenging times. Consumers' habits and attitudes have changed – they demand convenience and a great experience, and they've become more price sensitive. Brands mustn't lose touch with this; if they do, they'll be at risk from disruptors who can deliver everything consumers want. Brands need to understand and adapt to evolving needs and expectations, in order to stand apart from the competition and give people a reason to buy."

Other key trends highlighted in this year's BrandZ UK Top 75 study include:

· Brand building is still a good investment in the UK: the most valuable UK brands continue to outperform the stock market. Investing in a portfolio of the most valuable UK brands in November 2017 would have led to a +10.9% ROI vs. the FTSE 100 by May 2019.

· UK brands travel very well outside Europe: the Top 75 brands have an above average presence on the world stage – with 50 having the UK as their main market, 6 the EU, and 19 the rest of the world, suggesting they remain attractive internationally.

About the BrandZ™ Top 75 Most Valuable UK Brands Ranking

The valuation behind the BrandZ™ Top 75 Most Valuable UK Brands was conducted by Kantar, which specialises in brand equity research and brand valuation. The methodology mirrors that used to calculate the annual BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking, which is now in its fourteenth year.Commissioned by WPP and Kantar, the ranking combines rigorously analysed financial data from Bloomberg with the opinions of over 120,000 UK consumers.

The BrandZ Top 75 is the most definitive and robust ranking of the UK's brands available, and the brands ranked all meet these eligibility criteria:

They were originally created in the UK

They are owned by a publicly listed company traded on a stock exchange, or its financials are published in the public domain.

This approach has produced a carefully conceived ranking of brands in 23 consumer-facing categories, including cars, utilities, apparel, airlines, banks and entertainment.

The suite of BrandZ brand valuation rankings and reports includes the annual Global Top 100 as well as rankings for Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the US, the Netherlands, South Africa, Latin America and Brazil.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading data, insights and consulting company. We understand more about how people think, feel, shop, share, vote and view than anyone else. Combining our expertise in human understanding with advanced technologies, Kantar's 30,000 people help the world's leading organisations succeed and grow.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com .

