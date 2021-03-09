Delivery Dudes Steps It Up With Agreement To Sell Assets To Waitr

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery Dudes, South Florida's own local, born-in-Delray Beach service known for their fast, friendly on-demand food delivery has entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to Waitr, a publicly traded company that shares the same love for the serving the community that Delivery Dudes has offered South Florida for over 11 years. We expect this transaction to close next week. Waitr is on board to help Delivery Dudes do everything its always done, but better.

Customers will still visit DeliveryDudes.com, use the Delivery Dudes app, or call (561) 900-7060 to place an order. What customers may notice is a slew of new improvements that should make Delivery Dudes even better.

"We're excited to take South Florida's finest delivery service to the next level by joining the Waitr team. They recognize the level of customer service that we provide and the deep relationships we have with all the best restaurants within our service areas," said Jayson Koss, founder of Delivery Dudes. "With Waitr's resources, we'll get to do delivery bigger and better for all our South Florida customers and fans."

About Delivery Dudes

Established in 2009 in Delray Beach, Florida, Delivery Dudes gives customers in more than 50 cities in Florida, the food they want, from the restaurants they love, with the goal of making life better, one delivery at a time. Their well-trained, friendly and reliable drivers deliver fresh, accurate meals from restaurants that care as much about their food as you do. To learn more about Delivery Dudes or to find out what cities they operate in, please visit www.deliverydudes.com, 'Like' Delivery Dudes on Facebook, or follow @Delivery Dudes on Instagram and Twitter.

