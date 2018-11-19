Delivery Intelligence Start-Up DeepCoding Signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement With French DS Consulting Firm Amayas

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepCoding™ Ltd., a VC-backed Israeli AI startup, announced today its new strategic collaboration agreement with Amayas, a leading French Data Science consulting company. The agreement includes a technological partnership in Data Science and Machine Learning, as well as the possibility for Amayas to implement DeepCoding's IT Delivery Intelligence Platform across its French enterprise accounts.

Founded in December 2017 and supported by leading investment funds, DeepCoding's IT Delivery Intelligence Platform (DIP) leverages proprietary cutting-edge artificial intelligence and data science technologies to predict risks and opportunities within large enterprise IT delivery operations. By actively monitoring data from multiple sources across the IT delivery toolchain, DeepCoding's DIP triggers proactive alerts when it identifies an impending risk. Management gets a complete overview of the risk's potential business impact and root cause along with recommended mitigation plans. IT leaders are empowered to act preemptively to increase their delivery efficiency and reduce costs.

"Today, the management of IT delivery operations has become one of the most complex jobs in the IT organizations of large enterprises. IT leaders need a real-time view of all their IT delivery risks and opportunities, as well as insight into the present and future business impact of any delivery decision on revenue, capacity and schedule," said Sebastien Adjiman, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepCoding.

"We are proud of this partnership with DeepCoding," said Regis Touboul, CEO of Amayas. "DeepCoding's Operational Intelligence offering is completely in line with Amayas' vision of harnessing the power of AI to serve IT leaders to better operate their business."

"DeepCoding's offering is completely aligned with Amayas' vision of harnessing the power of AI to help IT managers better optimize their Run and Build operations," said Benjamin SAAL, Director of Data at Amayas. "We are also working on other solutions, such as predicting IT tests." Regis Touboul added, "We are proud of this partnership with DeepCoding. Amayas is developing internationally with early projects in London and the U.S., and we are accelerating our research and innovation investment strategy with a company at the forefront of its market: artificial intelligence."

----

About DeepCoding

Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, DeepCoding has built the industry's first AI-driven intelligence platform for IT delivery operations: the DeepCoding Delivery Intelligence Platform (DIP). DeepCoding's DIP actively monitors IT delivery operations, anticipates risks, quantifies their business impact and provides actionable recommendations to help IT leaders make better business decisions. Learn more at www.deepcoding.ai

----

About Amayas

AMAYAS Consulting specializes in the digital transformation of organizations, enabling them to fully exploit and make use of their data. Our digital expertise, data and IT consulting are all made available to our clients across all phases of their projects. Along with more than 200 collaborators, Amayas is developing its consulting activities in the banking sector and notably in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

Press Contact: info@deepcoding.ai

Related Links

DeepCoding's website

Amayas website

SOURCE DeepCoding Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.deepcoding.ai

