Delivery of Ethically Raised Turkeys to Those in Need Makes Holidays Brighter - and More Humane

The donation of 6,000 meals' worth of turkey, came in connection with a major congressional briefing later in the day on Capitol Hill, called the "Humane Table." Hosted by the Congressional Humane Bond Caucus, the briefing outlined advances in humane agriculture, encouraged everyone to set a humane table during the holidays – and all year round – and spotlighted American farmers, ranchers and leading producers including Butterball, who not only put food on our families' tables, but who do it right by providing food that is safe, abundant, affordable and humanely raised under ethical and verifiable science-based standards.

"We hope this donation will brighten the holidays for many in the Washington area," said Dr. Alice Johnson, SVP for Animal Well-Being at Butterball. "Our goal is to inspire joyful experiences and bring people together over nutritious, healthy, and ethically raised food."

"We want to thank our friends at Butterball for committing to verifiably humane practices and for working to make a better world for both people and animals," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President & CEO of American Humane.

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

