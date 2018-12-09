Delivery of Second Monthly Installment of Saudi Oil Derivatives to Yemen Completed

The Aden Refinery Company is distributing the fuel to the governorates of Hadhramaut, Shabwa, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Mahra, Abyan, Aden, Lahij, Socotra and Taiz. The deliveries follows the first monthly installment of 87,000 tons that arrived in Aden and Mukalla in October and November.

Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Electricity and Energy Abdullah Mohsen al-Akwa, Governor of Aden Ahmed Salmin Rabi' and the director of the SDRPY office in Aden presided over the most recent deliveries.

"With these fuel deliveries, the Kingdom is helping to keep lights on and generators working across Yemen, powering schools, hospitals and other vital institutions around the country," said Amb. Al Jaber. "We will never forget our brothers and sisters in Yemen, and we will always extend a helping hand, whether in the form of fuel supplies, deposits to the Central Bank of Yemen to stabilize the currency and economy, humanitarian aid or infrastructure projects. Saudi Arabia will keep trying until all Yemenis trying struggling under the appalling conditions created by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency have dignified living standards."

The deliveries are being made under a Saudi royal decree issued in August for the provision of USD 60 million per month in oil derivatives to support the Yemeni economy, raise living standards, and alleviate suffering caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militias. The grant is estimated to benefit up to 8.5 million people in Yemen.

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen