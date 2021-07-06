Delivery platform & tech unicorn Wolt chooses EduMe - The Workforce Success Platform - to facilitate further global scaling

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolt and EduMe today announced a new partnership to enable the delivery platform's success at greater scale through effective and fast courier partner onboarding. The initiative is being rolled out across the 180+ cities in 23 countries which Wolt operates across the globe.

Using EduMe, Wolt intends to aid their deskless network of freelance courier partners and contractors in becoming successful as quickly as possible, by improving delivery experience and maximizing earnings, all whilst enjoying the flexibility the platform provides. Through an integrated introductory experience to the platform that is frictionless for users, EduMe will empower Wolt to improve operational efficiency. Wolt joins Uber, Deliveroo, Gopuff, and a host of other on-demand companies at the apex of their industry who use EduMe to scale their operations.

The on-demand sector continues to lead the charge in adopting remote technologies to meet the informational needs of those that sign up to their platform. By giving people seamless access to relevant knowledge via EduMe, applicant experience, information flow and operational scalability are strengthened.

Jacob Waern, Founder and CEO of EduMe said: "EduMe enables the workforce at modern companies to be successful no matter where they are, or how they are working. We are thrilled to be working with Wolt, a company that's grown exponentially over the last few years, and to be a key player in their future growth by enabling critical knowledge to be shared quickly and simply with their network of freelance courier partners and contractors, at scale."

Clara Bessiere, Global Supply Lead at Wolt added: "We are excited to partner with EduMe and leverage their expertise in the on-demand sector. EduMe's intuitive product, user experience, and integrations swiftly convinced us to engage in a close collaboration."

About EduMe

EduMe is a Workforce Success platform used by modern companies in more than 60 countries across 6 continents to provide their workforce with seamless access to relevant knowledge. By having effective learning and relevant information in the palm of their hands individuals working with companies like goPuff, Uber, Deliveroo, Deloitte and Vodafone are empowered to perform at their best. EduMe is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Palo Alto, USA. Visit us at www.edume.com to learn more.

About Wolt

Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt works together with over 45,000 restaurant and retail partners as well as with over 95,000 courier partners across 23 countries and more than 180+ cities.

The Helsinki-based company was founded in 2014, employs over 3200 people today, and is led by its co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi. Wolt has raised $856 million in funding from investors such as ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global, DST, Prosus, KKR, Coatue, 83North, Goldman Sachs, Highland Europe and EQT Ventures & EQT Growth, among others.

Find out more about Wolt and discover food in a city near you at www.wolt.com .

