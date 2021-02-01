delivery.com Launches New Market in Fort Lee, NJ

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lee New Jersey is the newest area to provide on-demand food ordering via delivery.com, announced today. Local favorite restaurants in the area are now available through the delivery.com website and app. delivery.com is rapidly expanding nationwide, and today's announcement is part of the expansion strategy into new markets across the country.

"My goal is to deliver the variety of small businesses in our neighborhood," said Michael Savvas, who runs the local Fort Lee market. Fort Lee will be launching on the delivery.com platform with 20 restaurants across the area. Favorites like Manhattan Bagel, Kudo Society, and Tang Two will be joining the platform to serve customers. Those who live in Fort Lee, Leonia, Palisades Park, Cliffside Park, Englewood, North Bergen and the surrounding areas can now order from the extensive local network, and will have access to the delivery.com suite of offerings including:

Contactless delivery available to maximize driver and customer safety

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"Growing in Fort Lee will enable us to offer delivery for great local places," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com, "we're excited to deliver a better ordering experience backed by our tools and technology."

delivery.com will continue to grow its presence nationally. For a limited time, Fort Lee customers can get $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,400 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

