Dell Desktop & Laptop Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Dell XPS, Inspiron & Alienware Gaming PC Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
Nov 30, 2019, 09:28 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals including Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Deal Stripe.
Best Dell deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on Dell computers at Walmart and save up to $400 on top-rated Dell XPS laptops, PCs and monitors
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to $140 on Dell Ultrasharp monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $505 on Dell XPS laptops & PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to $445 on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon - check for deals on the XPS 13 Developer, XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 in various colors and sizes
- Save up to $330 on Dell Alienware gaming desktops, laptops & monitors at Amazon - featuring the Alienware m15, m17 and Alienware Area-51m versions
- Save up to 32% on Dell Inspiron laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Dell monitors - check the latest deals on full HD, IPS & LED monitors at Amazon
The best Dell laptops come in three main lines: for general work, for home use and for gaming. The flagship XPS line, spearheaded by the XPS 13 and XPS 15 models, are considered among the best Ultrabooks on the market. They feature powerful internals in a chassis and provide users immersive high-resolution displays. The mid-range Inspiron line on the other hand, give users a wide range of excellent budget laptop and 2-in-1 convertible options for everyday computing needs. For high-performance gaming, Dell's Alienware laptops feature powerful graphics processors, fast hard drives and advanced CPUs for every gaming enthusiast.
